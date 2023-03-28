UNION, S.C. — The Catawba County Hornets continued their dominance of the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance with a 28-2 road win over the Union County Hornets on Saturday. Through three games, Catawba County has outscored opponents 95-14.

Catawba County (3-0) returns home for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Iredell Warriors on Saturday at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton. As for Union County, it is now 2-2 ahead of Saturday’s trip to Charlotte, where the Hornets will take on the Carolina Gators.

The Catawba County Hornets accept sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.