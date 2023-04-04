NEWTON — The Catawba County Hornets lost for the first time this spring on Saturday, falling 18-3 at the hands of the visiting Iredell Warriors at Westside/Jaycee Park. Iredell improved to 5-0 in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance, while the Hornets dropped to 3-1 but are still tied with the Palmetto Hurricanes for second place behind the Warriors.