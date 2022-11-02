 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County Hornets set for playoffs

NEWTON — The Catawba County Hornets, a semi-professional football team that plays its home games at Westside/Jaycee Park, will host the South Carolina Ravens in the opening round of the Central Carolina Football League playoffs on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Hornets are the No. 1 seed in the CCFL playoffs after posting a 9-1 record during the regular season.

With a win, the Hornets will advance to the league championship game on Nov. 12. A win in the title contest would send Catawba County to nationals early next year. Nationals will be held in Florida.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are $10 at the gate.

