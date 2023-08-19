The Catawba County Hornets visited the South Carolina Gorillas last Saturday and came away with a 16-14 victory to improve to 2-0 during the 2023 Central Carolina Football League (CCFL) season. As for the Gorillas, they are now 0-1.

The Hornets won the CCFL title in 2022 and are coached by Doug Frye, who is also the owner of the semi-professional team. Catawba County hosts the Electric City Chargers tonight at 7 p.m. at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton.

Other home games for Catawba County in 2023 are as follows: Aug. 26 vs. Union County Hornets, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Bengals, Oct. 7 vs. Carolina Strikers and Oct. 14 vs. Carolina Reloaded. All home contests for the Hornets will begin at 7 p.m.

The Hornets accept sponsorships at any time, and they can be discussed by calling Frye at 828-461-1229.