After another successful season, the Catawba County Hornets are ready to make some noise at the national level.

A semi-professional football team that plays their home games at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton, the Hornets finished 11-1 and won the 2022 Central Carolina Football League championship, defeating the ANDP Ducks in double overtime in November’s title game. With the win, Catawba County earned a spot in the 2A national championship game on Sunday in Miami, Florida, when the Hornets will take on the Albion (Michigan) Warriors at 4 p.m.

According to Hornets owner and head coach Doug Frye, semi-pro football started holding national title games about 20 years ago, with Catawba County making back-to-back appearances in 2013 and 2014 but coming up just short. But the Hornets have won 22 league championships in the 43 years Frye has been involved with the team, which was established in 1978.

The Hornets have a record of 350-125-5 during Frye’s tenure, which includes three decades as team owner. The 61-year-old also played for Catawba County for more than 30 years, retiring at the age of 53.

Frye had offers to play college football, but a car wreck during his senior year of high school resulted in numerous broken bones, putting a halt to those dreams. Then he found the Hornets, who began as a club team for Lenoir-Rhyne — facing club teams from such universities as Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Western Carolina, East Carolina and Appalachian State — but soon lost funding because the majority of their players didn’t attend LR.

Instead of folding, Catawba County became an independent team and continued to find opponents. It hasn’t always been easy to field a squad, but the Hornets have won a lot of games over the years, and a win on Sunday would be the biggest in team history.

“I would be very pleased,” said Frye of the possibility of bringing a national championship back to Catawba County, adding that winning it “could really be something big that the kids can build off of.”

“Right now I’m the sole owner,” said Frye. “I mean, we’ve got little sponsors that help us here and there, but it mainly runs through me. So like this trip down to Florida is gonna run me $16,000.”

Frye also got emotional when discussing his wife, who died last month after a battle with cancer. He said that shortly before she passed, she wrote on a piece of paper, “Go down there and win.”

The Hornets have had to rebuild in recent years, but the majority of their current players are 27 and younger, so the future looks bright. Catawba County’s roster includes players from Hickory, Newton-Conover, Hibriten and Shelby high schools.

“They’re young and they’re full of spirit,” said Frye. “... We have 28 or so at every practice and they work hard and they want to win.”

Frye added that the Hornets are “always open to sponsors.” He can be reached at 828-461-1229.

“I’ve got no problem with Newton, I love them for what they do for us,” said Frye of playing at Westside/Jaycee Park. “But I’d like to be able to get in a stadium. I’d like to be able to play at Hickory High on turf to where we’re in an actual football stadium where people are watching and they’ve got places to really sit and stuff like that. If we get somebody behind us that could help us like that, that would be wonderful.”

An online stream of Sunday’s 2A national championship game can be purchased at www.score-sports.com/2023-sunshine-bowl. A day pass to watch three semi-pro national title games on Sunday is available for $20, while a weekend pass to watch all four of today’s games and all three of Sunday’s games is available for $35.

CATAWBA COUNTY HORNETS ROSTER

Tominque Watkins

Jadan Vannoy

Tyler Phillips

Davio Patterson Jr.

Jamar Ferguson

Desmond Miller

Jacory Reaves

Magale Burris

Raekwon Washington

Jalik Patterson

Brian Turner

Jamez Huskey

Jay Palmer

Quan Wilson

Nomel Aqnimel

Dereck Williams

Fred Grozier

Jahleik Bucknal

Davion Miller

Jaesan Smith

Cedric Herndon

Thomas Abernathy

Deyartis Dudley

Gene Abernathy

Shevon Logan

Reubyn Walker

Jamal West

Samuel McDowell

Brent Carroll

Khalil Rutherford

Jaylain Roseboro

Warnzell Robinson Jr.

Shea Hunt

Isaiah Millsaps

Jovon Hines

Caleb Mullis

Khallid Muhammad

Joshua Waddell-Stewart

Rico Barrino

Tray Gibbs

Hoover Corpening

Erik Amaya

Christopher Ferguson

Myqual Spann

Keith Junior

Shawn Scott