NEWTON — After suffering a loss at the hands of the Iredell Warriors to begin the month and having their April 8 contest against the Palmetto Hurricanes postponed to May 6, the Catawba County Hornets earned a 13-12 home victory over the ANDP Ducks last Saturday at Westside/Jaycee Park. The win pushed the Hornets to 4-1 in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA), keeping them tied with the Hurricanes for second place behind the unbeaten Warriors, who have outscored opponents 155-9 en route to a 6-0 start.

The Ducks (3-3) are tied with the Union County Hornets for fourth in the eight-team CEFA. They host Palmetto tonight at 7 p.m., while Catawba County travels to Laurens, South Carolina, to face the Carolina Voltage at 6:30 p.m.

Catawba County, which accepts sponsorships at any time — call owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229 for more information — also has a road game against the Hurricanes scheduled for next Saturday before hosting them the following week. The top six teams in the CEFA make the playoffs.