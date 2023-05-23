NEWTON — After receiving a bye in the opening round of the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA) playoffs, the Catawba County Hornets returned to action on Saturday when they hosted the Union County Hornets in the semifinal round. In the end, second-seeded Catawba County lost 16-0 at Westside/Jaycee Park to finish the season with a 7-2 record.

On the other side, third-seeded Union County improved to 7-3 and will face the top-seeded Iredell Warriors (9-0) in the CEFA championship on June 3 at Bellingham Park in Mooresville after the Warriors defeated the fourth-seeded ANDP Ducks 34-8 on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Eight teams compete in the CEFA, a spring semi-professional football league. Catawba County also participates in the Central Carolina Football League, and the Hornets will be defending their 2022 league title when the 2023 season begins in the summer.

Catawba County accepts sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.