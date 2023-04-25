LAURENS, S.C. — The Catawba County Hornets moved into sole possession of second place in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA) with a 42-6 road victory over the Carolina Voltage on Saturday. The Hornets are now 5-1, one game ahead of the Palmetto Hurricanes (4-2) and 1 1/2 games behind the Iredell Warriors (7-0), who remain the only team to beat the Hornets this spring.

Catawba County has two regular-season games remaining, both against Palmetto. The Hornets visit the Hurricanes on Saturday before hosting them on May 6 at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton.

The Voltage (0-7) finish the regular season with a home contest against the Union County Hornets on Saturday.

The opening round of the CEFA playoffs is scheduled for May 13, while the semifinals will take place on May 20 and the championship will be held on June 3. The top six teams in the eight-team league qualify for the postseason.

Catawba County accepts sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.