NEWTON — The Catawba County Hornets finished the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA) regular season with a 22-0 shutout of the visiting Palmetto Hurricanes this past Saturday at Westside/Jaycee Park. The victory pushed the Hornets to 7-1 on the season, and they will have a bye in the first round of the six-team postseason after earning the No. 2 seed.

Catawba County will face either the third-seeded Union County Hornets (5-3) or the sixth-seeded Carolina Gators (3-5) in the semifinals of the CEFA playoffs on May 20. Meanwhile, Palmetto (4-4) is the No. 5 seed and will do battle with the fourth-seeded ANDP Ducks (4-4) in Saturday’s opening round.

Eight teams compete in the CEFA, a spring semi-professional football league. The league’s championship game will be held on June 3.

Catawba County accepts sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.