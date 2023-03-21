NEWTON — The Catawba County Hornets improved to 2-0 in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance thanks to a 47-0 home victory over the Carolina Huskies this past Saturday at Westside/Jaycee Park. The Hornets scored in every quarter en route to a shutout of the Huskies, who fell to 0-3 in 2023.

Raekwon Washington got Catawba County on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then found Shevon Logan for a 53-yard TD pass that was followed by an extra point from Erik Amaya. Later in the opening period, Tominque Watkins caught a 20-yard scoring strike from Washington and Amaya added the extra point to make it 20-0.

In the second quarter, a 45-yard TD run from Watkins was followed by Amaya’s third extra point, which extended the Hornets’ advantage to 27-0 at halftime. Catawba County added a 5-yard TD run from Sadharri Moore and a 51-yard TD pass from Washington to Khallid Muhammad in the third quarter — Muhammad’s TD reception was followed by another Amaya extra point — while a 68-yard fumble return for a TD from Desmond Miller and the ensuing extra point from Amaya accounted for the final score in the fourth.

Catawba County visits the Union County Hornets on Saturday before hosting the Iredell Warriors on April 1. The Catawba County Hornets accept sponsorships at any time and they can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.