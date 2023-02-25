For the first time in team history, the Catawba County Hornets are national champions.

After finishing 11-1 and winning the Central Carolina Football League (CCFL) this past fall, Catawba County’s semi-professional football team made the trip to Miami, Florida, last Sunday and returned home with the 2A national championship trophy thanks to a dominant 36-0 victory over the Albion (Michigan) Warriors.

The Hornets finished with 259 total yards of offense as compared to 46 total yards for the Warriors. Catawba County outgained Albion 152-24 on the ground and 107-22 through the air, with Hornets quarterback Raekwon Washington earning the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Hornets’ defense recorded its first of two interceptions on the third play of the game, and the offense scored its first touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Washington to Dereck Williams, with Erik Amaya adding the extra point. Later in the opening quarter, Catawba County’s Reubyn Walker notched a safety to make it 9-0 in favor of the Hornets.

A 20-yard TD pass from Washington to David Patterson in the second quarter, along with the subsequent extra point by Amaya, extended the Hornets’ lead to 16-0 at the half, while third-quarter scores from Jay Palmer (3-yard run) and Fred Grozier (45-yard pass from Washington) were also followed by Amaya’s extra points.

The Hornets’ final TD came on a 40-yard run from Jamar Ferguson in the fourth quarter, although the ensuing 2-point conversion failed to leave the score at 36-0.

Catawba County will return to action in the CCFL this fall, but is also scheduled to play in the Carolinas Elite Football Alliance (CEFA) this spring along with seven other teams.

The Hornets visit the Carolina Gators on March 11 before hosting the Carolina Huskies on March 18 and traveling to the Union County Hornets on March 25. Following home games against the Iredell Warriors (April 1), Palmetto Hurricanes (April 8) and ANDP Ducks (April 15), Catawba County ends the regular season with road contests against the Carolina Voltage and the Hurricanes on April 22 and 29, respectively.

The Hornets play their home games at Westside/Jaycee Park in Newton, where games will kick off at 7 p.m. this spring. Sponsorships are welcome at any time and can be discussed by calling owner/head coach Doug Frye at 828-461-1229.