Caruth doubles up at Hickory Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night for another jam-packed slate of racing. Eight total races were held, including a pair of Heritage Finance Late Model battles won by 18-year-old Rajah Caruth.
The first race of the night featured the Heritage Finance Street Stocks. Mark Whitten started from the point following qualifying with Derek Fowler to his outside and a second row made up of Marlin Yoder and Jonathon Smith. After multiple cautions, Yoder earned the victory ahead of Jesse Clark in second, Marshall Sutton in third, Zach Hale in fourth and Fowler in fifth.
Rolling off next were the Heritage Finance Late Models for the first of their twin 40-lap features. After qualifying, the front row consisted of Isabella Robusto and Mitch Walker with Chase Dixon and Zach Clifton in row two. Rajah Caruth would eventually find his way to the front for the win, while Clifton came in second, Josh Kossek grabbed third, Hayden Woods took fourth and Gracie Trotter finished fifth.
The 4-Cylinders competed next, with Curtis Pardue setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Cody Combs to his outside. After passing Pardue on Lap 9, Combs held on to take the checkered flag, while Pardue came in second and Robbie Trivette rounded out the three-car field.
A 50-lap race featuring the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models capped the first half of the night’s action. The top spot in qualifying was taken by Charlie Watson with Mason Maggio starting to his outside, while row two was made up of Katie Hettinger and Bryson Ruff. Throughout the race, Ruff was able to fight his way to the front and ultimately finish first, with Watson climbing back to second despite a mid-race caution, Maggio taking third, Josh Stark coming in fourth and Akinori Ogata finishing fifth.
A 20-lap slugfest in the Renegade division followed, with Spencer Dickinson taking first in qualifying with Robbie Hollifield to his outside and David Hasson and Robert DiVanna in row two. Finishing first was Hasson, while Dickinson was the runner-up, Hollifield took third, DiVanna came in fourth and Matthew Chambers finished fifth.
The Heritage Finance Street Stocks then returned to the track for the second race of their twin features. Following the eight-car invert from finishing order of the opening race, Ethan Johnson and John Clark started in row one with Trey Buff and Derek Fowler in the second row. Johnson moved into the early lead and held it the rest of the way, while Jesse Clark came in second, Marshall Sutton finished third, Jonathon Smith took fourth and Fowler crossed the finish line fifth.
Thundering back to the track next to finish their doubleheader were the Heritage Finance Late Models, who did a seven-car invert from the finishing order of their previous race that resulted in Chase Dixon and Bob Saville making up row one and Lavarr Scott and Gracie Trotter filling row two. Multiple cautions ensued including one at the start, but Rajah Caruth was again able to pass the field and take the win. Finishing second was Trotter, while Isabella Robusto came in third, Scott finished fourth and Saville took fifth.
The 4-Cylinders also held a second race on the night, with Robert Trivette starting from the top spot with Curtis Pardue to his outside. Cody Combs again earned the victory after moving out in front on Lap 9, while Trivette took second and Pardue came in third.
Hickory Motor Speedway will host more racing on May 1 as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series makes its way back to “America’s Most Famous Short Track.” The series will also race there on May 8, while May 14 and 15 will see the always-exciting Tour of Destruction back in town for a two-night affair to accommodate the 50% capacity restriction due to COVID-19.
