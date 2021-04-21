Caruth doubles up at Hickory Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back at Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night for another jam-packed slate of racing. Eight total races were held, including a pair of Heritage Finance Late Model battles won by 18-year-old Rajah Caruth.

The first race of the night featured the Heritage Finance Street Stocks. Mark Whitten started from the point following qualifying with Derek Fowler to his outside and a second row made up of Marlin Yoder and Jonathon Smith. After multiple cautions, Yoder earned the victory ahead of Jesse Clark in second, Marshall Sutton in third, Zach Hale in fourth and Fowler in fifth.

Rolling off next were the Heritage Finance Late Models for the first of their twin 40-lap features. After qualifying, the front row consisted of Isabella Robusto and Mitch Walker with Chase Dixon and Zach Clifton in row two. Rajah Caruth would eventually find his way to the front for the win, while Clifton came in second, Josh Kossek grabbed third, Hayden Woods took fourth and Gracie Trotter finished fifth.

The 4-Cylinders competed next, with Curtis Pardue setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position with Cody Combs to his outside. After passing Pardue on Lap 9, Combs held on to take the checkered flag, while Pardue came in second and Robbie Trivette rounded out the three-car field.