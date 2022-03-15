Capitals rally past Hoyas 126-123

The Hickory Hoyas got off to a strong start against the North Carolina Capitals during this past Saturday’s home game at Grandview Middle School in Hickory, but couldn’t hold an early lead for the second straight contest. The Capitals rallied for a 126-123 victory over the Hoyas, nabbing their first win of the season while dropping Hickory to 2-2.

The Hoyas led 36-18 after the opening quarter, but were outscored in each of the final three periods. The Capitals outscored Hickory 37-28 in the second quarter, 38-33 in the third and 33-26 in the fourth.

Despite the loss, Hickory received a game-high 38 points and 16 rebounds from Isiah Cureton, who also dished out seven assists. Austin Butler added 31 points, with Keandre Marion recording 19 points, 11 assists and four boards and Quay Fewell notching 10 points, seven rebounds and a team-high four steals.

For the Capitals, Dyron Jones had 28 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to go with 26 points and 12 rebounds from Sekou Omar Jabbi and 22 points from Marcus Harrison. Ricardo Bullock chipped in 16 points and eight boards, while Ty’Quon Reid had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Hoyas host the Winston-Salem Wolves on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center, while the Capitals host the Rowan County Bulls on Saturday in Creedmoor after falling to 1-3 on the season thanks to a 107-101 loss to the Fayetteville Panthers this past Sunday.