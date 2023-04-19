It is said that opportunity knocks but once. It knocked twice for the Hickory Crawdads early with a chance to seize the game.

However, the defending South Atlantic League champions had the loudest knock of the night in the fifth inning, when Junior Caminero clubbed a three-run homer to provide the difference for Bowling Green in a 5-3 win in front of 1,299 fans on Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory continued the dominance by the Hot Rods against Hickory (4-4) since the teams were placed together in the same league in 2021. Bowling Green (6-2) is now 24-7 against the Crawdads overall, 10-3 at Hickory.

The Crawdads got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, when Geisel Cepeda ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Patrick Wicklander and hit his first home run as a pro in the states. The Cuban signed with the Texas Rangers system after spending six seasons in the Cuban National Series.

Bowling Green got the run back in the top of the third with the help of a defensive miscue. With one out, Shane Sasaki singled to center and stole second. Carson Williams followed with a ground ball into the hole between first and second. First baseman Josh Hatcher ranged far to his right to snag the ball, but the throw to pitcher Grant Collyer was behind him, with the ball going to the backstop. Sasaki scampered home to make it 1-1.

Hickory retook the lead in the bottom of the third, which began with Frainyer Chavez's single up the middle. One out later, Daniel Mateo and Max Acosta each singled, with Chavez scoring on Acosta’s hit. Hatcher reached on an infield hit to load the bases, but the Crawdads settled for the lone run after Cody Freeman bounced into a double play.

A pair of walks sandwiched around a Keyber Rodriguez single loaded the bases for Hickory with one out in the fourth. Bowling Green switched out Wicklander for reliever Roel Garcia, who promptly struck out both Marcus Smith and Mateo to end the threat.

Bowling Green took advantage of the opening with the go-ahead runs in the fifth. Blake Robertson sliced a single to left to start the inning and was joined on the bases by Sasaki following a walk, which ended Collyer’s night. Yohanse Morel took the ball in relief and struck out Williams on a pair of tight sliders. However, the pitch betrayed Morel, as it drifted over the plate to Caminero, who lined it over the fence in left for his second homer of the season.

The blast continued a hot start for the 19-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic. Currently ranked as the fifth-best prospect of the Tampa Bay Rays by MLB Pipeline, Caminero leads the SAL in batting average (.433) and OPS (1.167).

From there, the Hot Rods bullpen was nearly unhittable. Garcia, who received the win to improve to 2-0, allowed just two runners to reach over 3 2/3 innings and struck out four.

One of the two base runners was Acosta, who hit his second home run of the season in the seventh. However, the Hot Rods got the run back in the eighth, when Caminero singled and scored on Nick Schnell’s sacrifice fly to center.

Nelson Alvarez struck out five of the six batters he faced over the final two innings to earn his first save of the season.

With the runs allowed in the fifth, Collyer took the loss to drop to 0-1.

The teams return to L.P. Frans for Game 2 of the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.