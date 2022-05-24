Caldwell's 5-run inning dooms Post 48

GRANITE FALLS — A late tie turned into a four-run loss for the Hickory Post 48 American Legion baseball team on the road Sunday at M.S. Deal Stadium. Caldwell County Post 29 defeated Post 48 9-5 thanks to a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning that broke a 4-all tie and ultimately resulted in a four-run victory for Post 29 in its season opener.

Hickory (1-2, 0-2 Area IV Western Division) outhit Caldwell 9-8, but committed four errors as compared to two by Post 29 (1-0, 1-0). Henry Stewart and Zane Wilson finished with two hits apiece for Post 48, which also got one hit each from Hayden Tabor, Boone Herman, Justin Skewes, Silas Isenhour and Josh Barkley.

Caldwell was led by two hits apiece from Isaiah Kirby, Coby McCall and CJ Cook and one each from Eli Webb and Cooper Critcher. Post 29’s Trey Jensen was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of three-run (two earned), four-hit relief with three strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman.

Barkley started for Hickory and tossed five innings of six-run (four earned), six-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks, with Stewart Simmons finishing the game for Post 48 on the mound. All three runs Simmons allowed were unearned.

Post 48 visits Burke County Post 21 tonight at 7 p.m. before hosting Cherryville on Friday at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Meanwhile, Caldwell hosts Cleveland County Post 82-155 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.