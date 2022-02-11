Caldwell Sports HOF to induct 4 new members

The four new inductees bring the total number of individuals recognized during the 32 classes to 130. Plaques for all previous inductees are displayed upstairs at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Assisting the Caldwell County Rotary Club with this community service project is corporate sponsor Blue Ridge Energy.

The Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame will also honor two teams of excellence: The 1969 Lenoir High School football team that had an undefeated regular season and the 1982 South Caldwell High School baseball team that won the state championship. Players and coaches for both teams will be recognized at the event.

The Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are set for Monday, March 14, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with a catered meal by Myra’s Catering.

Tickets are on sale at First Horizon Bank locations in Caldwell County for $25.

For more information about tickets, contact Karen Trivett at 828-244-5511. For more information about the Hall of Fame or to obtain a nomination form for future consideration, contact Chris Cole at 828-496-2038.