Caldwell Sports HOF to induct 4 new members

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 was recently selected, marking the 32nd class of inductees since the service project was started by the Caldwell County Rotary Club in 1989. The purpose of the Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame is to recognize and perpetuate the noteworthy sportsman traditions of Caldwell County by honoring and memorializing the individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to sports traditions in Caldwell County.
The inductees are:
- Toney Helton (posthumously), a basketball and baseball player for Collettsville High School in the 1950s who also played basketball at Clemson University.
- A.G. Jonas III, a multi-sport athlete for Lenoir High School in the 1950s who rushed for 1,047 yards and averaged 10.4 yards per carry on the football field in 1952.
- Lee Anthony Glass, an athlete for South Caldwell High School who has had a very successful career as a strength and conditioning coach in college athletics and is currently the Assistant Athletic Director for Strength and Conditioning of Olympic Sports at Appalachian State University.
- Alan C. Beck, a baseball star for South Caldwell High School and Western Carolina University — where he won Southern Conference Player of the Year — who is currently the Associate Head Coach for Hitting at Georgia Southern University.
The four new inductees bring the total number of individuals recognized during the 32 classes to 130. Plaques for all previous inductees are displayed upstairs at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Assisting the Caldwell County Rotary Club with this community service project is corporate sponsor Blue Ridge Energy.
The Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame will also honor two teams of excellence: The 1969 Lenoir High School football team that had an undefeated regular season and the 1982 South Caldwell High School baseball team that won the state championship. Players and coaches for both teams will be recognized at the event.
The Caldwell County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are set for Monday, March 14, at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center. Ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m. with a catered meal by Myra’s Catering.
Tickets are on sale at First Horizon Bank locations in Caldwell County for $25.
For more information about tickets, contact Karen Trivett at 828-244-5511. For more information about the Hall of Fame or to obtain a nomination form for future consideration, contact Chris Cole at 828-496-2038.