Butler, Kvapil grab 2 wins apiece at HMS

Following an action-packed night of racing on NAPA Championship Night a week earlier, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models and Carolina Pro Late Model Series returned to Hickory Motor Speedway as more champions were crowned this past Saturday.
Starting the event was a 40-lap battle featuring the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models in race one of a championship doubleheader. Sam Butler set the fast time in qualifying to start from the pole position, with Shane Lee to his outside and a second row consisting of AnnaBeth Barnes-Crum and Will Cox. Butler was ultimately able to hang on for his second victory of the year, while Lee finished second, Cox came in third, Mitch Walker finished fourth and Barnes-Crum rounded out the top five.
The Carolina Pro Late Models roared onto the track next for their first of two 60-lap races on the night. Stevie Johns started from the top spot with Grayson Ward to his outside, while Nick Loden and Carson Kvapil made up row two. After multiple cautions, Kvapil proved too strong for the rest of the field as he drove on to the win ahead of second-place Loden, third-place Johns, fourth-place Toni Breidinger and fifth-place Amber Lynn.
Three Street Stock cars competed in a 20-lap race next. The front row consisted of Mark Whitten and Zach Hale, with Jeff Byers starting third. In the end, the finishing order was the same as the starting order as Whitten took the checkered flag, Hale was the runner-up and Byers came in third.
Completing their track points season in the ensuing race were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models, with a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race resulting in Rajah Caruth starting first. Meanwhile, Thomas Beane started to his outside, while the second row was made up of Perry Patino and Akinori Ogata. When all was said and done, Butler earned his second victory of the night to finish ahead of Shane Lee in second, Isabella Robusto in third, Caruth in fourth and Mitch Walker in fifth.
The second race of another doubleheader took place after that, as the Carolina Pro Late Models participated in another 60-lap feature. Following a four-car invert from the finishing order of their first race, the front row at the start consisted of Toni Breidinger and Stevie Johns, while row two was made up of Nick Loden and Carson Kvapil. Just as he did earlier in the night, Kvapil also crossed the finish line first in the event nightcap, with Loden settling for second, Breidinger taking third, Toby Grynewicz coming in fourth and Johns finishing fifth.
Hickory Motor Speedway will be silent for the next couple of weeks, but racing will return with a full slate of action in the running of the Fall Brawl on Oct. 17. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
