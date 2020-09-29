Butler, Kvapil grab 2 wins apiece at HMS

Completing their track points season in the ensuing race were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models, with a 10-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race resulting in Rajah Caruth starting first. Meanwhile, Thomas Beane started to his outside, while the second row was made up of Perry Patino and Akinori Ogata. When all was said and done, Butler earned his second victory of the night to finish ahead of Shane Lee in second, Isabella Robusto in third, Caruth in fourth and Mitch Walker in fifth.

The second race of another doubleheader took place after that, as the Carolina Pro Late Models participated in another 60-lap feature. Following a four-car invert from the finishing order of their first race, the front row at the start consisted of Toni Breidinger and Stevie Johns, while row two was made up of Nick Loden and Carson Kvapil. Just as he did earlier in the night, Kvapil also crossed the finish line first in the event nightcap, with Loden settling for second, Breidinger taking third, Toby Grynewicz coming in fourth and Johns finishing fifth.

Hickory Motor Speedway will be silent for the next couple of weeks, but racing will return with a full slate of action in the running of the Fall Brawl on Oct. 17. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.