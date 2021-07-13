Butler, Clark, Price take checkered flags at HMS

Following a week off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back at Hickory Motor Speedway this past Saturday night. Four races were held, including a pair of 20-lap battles in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division.

In the night’s opening race, the first involving the Heritage Finance Street Stocks, Jesse Clark set the fast time in qualifying and started from the top spot with Derek Fowler to his outside. Making up row two were Marshall Sutton and John Clark. Jesse Clark ultimately proved too strong as he took the checkered flag ahead of Fowler in the runner-up position, Sutton in third, John Clark in fourth and Cody DeMarmels in fifth.

Up next, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models participated in a 50-lap competition that represented Round 7 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Max Price took first in qualifying and started out front with Akinori Ogata to his outside and the duo of Mason Maggio and Josh Stark in the second row. Following multiple cautions, Price earned a first-place finish with Bryson Ruff taking second, Ogata coming in third, Maggio finishing fourth and Reilly Doyle rounding out the top five.