Butler, Clark, Price take checkered flags at HMS

Following a week off, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series was back at Hickory Motor Speedway this past Saturday night. Four races were held, including a pair of 20-lap battles in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division.
In the night’s opening race, the first involving the Heritage Finance Street Stocks, Jesse Clark set the fast time in qualifying and started from the top spot with Derek Fowler to his outside. Making up row two were Marshall Sutton and John Clark. Jesse Clark ultimately proved too strong as he took the checkered flag ahead of Fowler in the runner-up position, Sutton in third, John Clark in fourth and Cody DeMarmels in fifth.
Up next, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models participated in a 50-lap competition that represented Round 7 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Racing Challenge. Max Price took first in qualifying and started out front with Akinori Ogata to his outside and the duo of Mason Maggio and Josh Stark in the second row. Following multiple cautions, Price earned a first-place finish with Bryson Ruff taking second, Ogata coming in third, Maggio finishing fourth and Reilly Doyle rounding out the top five.
The longest race of the night then took place as the Heritage Finance Late Models battled for 75 laps of door to door action. Sam Butler set the fast time in qualifying and was joined on the first row by Kaylee Bryson, while Ryan Millington and Thomas Beane made up row two. In the end, Butler collected the victory with Millington taking second, Beane grabbing third, Chase Janes finishing fourth and Whitney Meggs finishing fifth.
To cap the event, the Heritage Finance Street Stocks participated in another race that saw Jesse Clark win both qualifying and the race itself. Ethan Johnson started to his outside, while Marshall Sutton and Derek Fowler filled the second row. Finishing behind Jesse Clark was Fowler in second, Sutton in third, John Clark in fourth and Cody DeMarmels in fifth.
The FASS Big Rig Series rolls into town this Saturday to make up an event that was originally scheduled to take place last month at Hickory Motor Speedway but was postponed due to rain. The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to action on July 24 for Matt DiBenedetto Night, with Dexter Canipe Sr. also set to come out of retirement as he runs one last time against his son, Dexter Canipe Jr.
For more information about upcoming events at Hickory Motor Speedway, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on Facebook or Twitter or call 828-464-3655.