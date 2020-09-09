Butler captures first HMS victory during Bobby Isaac Memorial

All eyes were on Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night for the 44th running of the prestigious Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial. Five different races took place, with distances ranging from 30 laps in the opening feature to 150 laps in the closing race.
The Super Trucks participated in the first race, a 35-lap battle. Charlie Watson set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Joey Shuryan to his outside. Watson and Shuryan remained door-to-door at the outset, but Allen Huffman was ultimately able to pass Shuryan to finish second behind Watson, while Shuryan came in third, Hannah Newhouse finished fourth and Robert Tyler took fifth.
The Street Stocks were next to hit the track for 30 laps. Jesse Clark took the top spot in qualifying with Mark Whitten to his outside, while Marshall Sutton and Kevin Eby made up row two. In the end, Clark finished first ahead of Sutton in second, Whitten in third, Eby in fourth and Don Machutta in fifth.
An exciting 50-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models race was held next, with Josh Kossek pacing time trials and starting from the front with Monty Cox to his outside. Making up the second row were Cody DeMarmels and Travis Byrd. Finishing first was Kossek, while Byrd was the runner-up, Max Price took third and Cox and DeMarmels finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Carolina Pro Late Models rolled onto the track for the subsequent race, a 75-lap feature. The front row consisted of Kyle Campbell and Tony Consentino, while Toby Grynewicz and Nick Loden made up row two. Following a late caution, Carson Kvapil nosed ahead of Grayson Ward for the victory, with Logan Boyett taking third, Toni Breidinger finishing fourth and Campbell grabbing fifth.
Ending the night’s festivities was the 44th annual Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial. Jake Crum set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole with Nolan Pope to his outside, while row two for the 150-lap race was made up of Ryan Millington and Sam Butler. Although Josh Berry applied pressure on him near the end of the race, Butler held him off for his first win at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Millington coming in third behind Berry, Connor Mosack taking fourth and Trevor Ward rounding out the top five.
NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series action returns to Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
