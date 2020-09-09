Butler captures first HMS victory during Bobby Isaac Memorial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All eyes were on Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday night for the 44th running of the prestigious Paramount Auto Group Bobby Isaac Memorial. Five different races took place, with distances ranging from 30 laps in the opening feature to 150 laps in the closing race.

The Super Trucks participated in the first race, a 35-lap battle. Charlie Watson set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Joey Shuryan to his outside. Watson and Shuryan remained door-to-door at the outset, but Allen Huffman was ultimately able to pass Shuryan to finish second behind Watson, while Shuryan came in third, Hannah Newhouse finished fourth and Robert Tyler took fifth.

The Street Stocks were next to hit the track for 30 laps. Jesse Clark took the top spot in qualifying with Mark Whitten to his outside, while Marshall Sutton and Kevin Eby made up row two. In the end, Clark finished first ahead of Sutton in second, Whitten in third, Eby in fourth and Don Machutta in fifth.

An exciting 50-lap Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models race was held next, with Josh Kossek pacing time trials and starting from the front with Monty Cox to his outside. Making up the second row were Cody DeMarmels and Travis Byrd. Finishing first was Kossek, while Byrd was the runner-up, Max Price took third and Cox and DeMarmels finished fourth and fifth, respectively.