Bunker Hill alum Oliver to coach, compete at speed skating nationals

CONOVER — Morgan Oliver will fill multiple roles when she attends the Indoor National Speed Skating Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, later this month. In addition to competing in the adult division, she will also coach members of the Piedmont Speed Club in the youth divisions.

A 2013 Bunker Hill High graduate, Oliver took over as the Piedmont Speed Club’s coach in December. The club practices at Frye’s Roller Rink in Concord three days a week, and Oliver commutes over 2 1/2 hours round trip.

“It’s actually pretty hard, especially with the gas prices these days,” said Oliver of her commute, pointing out that she drives a Jeep, which isn’t the most fuel-efficient vehicle. “But the progress that my kids have made from December to now is the most rewarding part. ... We had just competed at regionals about a month ago and all the other coaches were like, ‘Wow, you’ve really done something with these boys and these girls,’ so the fact that they’ve improved that much with just that little time of me being there is what makes me feel like this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Oliver played softball and was a cheerleader growing up, but at age 11 she started speed skating. The former coach of the Piedmont Speed Club approached her one day while she was skating at a local roller rink.

“I grew up in the skating rink, I was there literally every day it was open,” said Oliver, adding that the aforementioned coach “just came up to me and said that I looked like I had potential to be a speed skater.”

Oliver participated in competitions as a kid, but hadn’t trained for speed skating for five years before assuming the coaching role in December. At that point, she decided she had better be able to demonstrate the skills to the children.

“Whenever I decided to be a coach, I said, ‘Well, I need to be able to show these kids what to do and give them a little bit of inspiration,’” said Oliver. “I’ve only been back since December, so I would be happy if I just make the podium, honestly, because the girls that I’m gonna be racing have been training for years.”

Oliver believes that speed skating is “a sport for anybody” because you don’t have to be a certain body type in order to compete.

“You don’t have to be a specific height or have specific details about your body,” said Oliver. “You can literally come from anything and become a speed skater. You just have to learn how to skate.”

Check-in for nationals begins on July 16, followed by practice on July 17 and the first day of competition on July 18. Competition continues through July 24.

According to Oliver, “being a good coach is my main priority for nationals.” Nevertheless, while she’s “more excited to see how the kids skate after all their hard work than I am about myself,” she will certainly be looking to put forth a strong showing as a competitor as well.

“My favorite thing about the sport is the escape it gives,” said Oliver. “I grew up in the skating rink because it was a safe haven. My childhood was rough and the rink feels like home.

“Speed skating is 50% mental,” she continued. “When I’m skating I have to shut out the rest of the world and fully concentrate on the race. I love that this sport offers a family atmosphere and a safe place for kids to have fun as well as learn discipline, team work and dedication.”

Oliver has set up a GoFundMe account to help her and members of the Piedmont Speed Club raise money for nationals. Visit www.gofundme.com and search for “Nationals 2022 Morgan Oliver” to donate to the cause.

To learn more about the Piedmont Speed Club, including practice times and cost, visit www.fryes4fun.com, click on “Frye’s Roller Rink” and look for the tab titled “Speed Team” on the left side of the page.