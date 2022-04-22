Bullpen pitches 5 scoreless innings in Crawdads win

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Hickory Crawdads’ bullpen played a major role in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Trailing 2-0 through four innings, Hickory turned to its relief corps, with Triston Polley and Spencer Mraz combining for five scoreless innings as the Crawdads rallied for a three-run win in a South Atlantic League matchup.

Jose Sanchez’s two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth gave Wilmington (6-6) a 2-0 advantage, but three Crawdads (5-7) pitchers — starter Nick Krauth and relievers Polley and Mraz — only gave up five hits on the night, three of which were allowed by Krauth. Polley (2-1) earned the win thanks to three innings of two-hit relief with five strikeouts and no walks, while Mraz struck out two and retired six straight batters to collect a two-inning save.

Reliever Carlos Romero (1-1) was tagged with the loss for the Blue Rocks, who finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. On the other side, Hickory was 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

The Crawdads tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth. An RBI single from Keyber Rodriguez cut the deficit in half before Rodriguez himself scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Trevor Hauver.

Hickory added three runs in the seventh on a two-run triple from Evan Carter and Rodriguez’s second RBI single of the contest. Rodriguez and Carter each had two hits for the Crawdads, who also received one hit apiece from Hauver, Jake Guenther, Angel Aponte and Randy Florentino.

The fourth game of the six-game series takes place tonight at 6:35 p.m., with the final two contests scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.