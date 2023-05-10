Kade Brown won a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model race for the second week in a row last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, while Michael Bumgarner nabbed his first Late Model victory at the “World’s Most Famous Short Track.” Four other divisions also raced on a night where the action was sponsored by The Gardner Group.

Brown’s win came in the night’s opening 40-lap race, and he was also the winner during qualifying. Doug Barnes Jr., who finished second in the race itself, was the runner-up during qualifying, while Vicente Salas and Landon Huffman filled row two at the start. Salas finished third behind Barnes during the race, with Tyler Matthews coming in fourth and Huffman rounding out the top five.

In the Renegades’ 20-lap feature, Zach Mullins topped time trials and started from the pole position with Brian Larkin to his outside. Meanwhile, Brandon Hasson and Justin Austin made up the second row. Multiple cautions took place, including one on the final lap, before Austin took the checkered flag ahead of Mullins in second, Larkin in third, Skylar Hudson in fourth and Steve Smart in fifth.

A 35-lap race in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division was next. Daniel Wilk was the first-place qualifier, with Jordan McGregor starting the race to his outside and the duo of Chase Janes and Josh Goble making up row two. Wilk also won the race itself, while Janes came in second, McGregor finished third, Zack Wells took fourth and Goble came in fifth.

Starting the second half of the night’s action were the Heritage Finance Street Stocks. Prior to the 30-lap race, Cody DeMarmels came in first during qualifying with Easton Brewer beginning the race to his outside and the twosome of Trey Buff and Dillon Crouch filling the second row. DeMarmels and Brewer jockeyed for position throughout before finishing in the same order they started the race in, while Buff came in third behind Brewer, Marshall Sutton took fourth and Eric Zeh finished fifth.

A special 30-lap race featuring the cars of the Allison Legacy Series followed, with Andon Mendenhall emerging as the top qualifier. Starting to the outside of the front row was Justin Oplinger, while row two was filled by Matthew Davey and Justin Taylor. Ultimately, Oplinger found his way to the front and took home the win, with Ethan Elder finishing second, Taylor coming in third, Davey taking fourth and Mendenhall finishing fifth.

After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the initial race, Annabeth Barnes-Crum led the field to start the second 40-lap Late Model feature of the night. To her outside at the start was Clark Houston, with Bumgarner and Huffman making up the second row. In the end, Bumgarner captured his first Late Model win at Hickory Motor Speedway as he finished ahead of runner-up Doug Barnes Jr., Brown in third, Huffman in fourth and Matthews in fifth.

The Tour of Destruction rolls into town this Friday and Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, while the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to the track on May 20 for Bumgarner Oil Military Appreciation Night presented by Sun Drop. Additionally, the ASA STARS National Tour will make a special appearance at HMS on May 25.

