The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series hosted its most recent event on Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway, with Smart Electric sponsoring the race. The stories of the night were provided by Kade Brown and Vicente Salas, who became first-time HMS winners in the Late Model division.

The first 40-lap feature in the Late Model division saw Brown pace qualifying and start from the front with Salas to his outside. Meanwhile, Charlie Watson and Landon Huffman made up row two. In the end, Brown was too strong for the rest of the field, as he finished ahead of Salas in second, Watson in third, Bryson Ruff in fourth and Huffman in fifth.

A 30-lap battle in the Heritage Finance Street Stock division followed. Johnny Reynolds topped time trials and started from the top spot, while Gary Ledbetter joined him in the front row and Cody DeMarmels and Jesse Clark filled row two. Numerous caution flags flew during the race, which was eventually won by Clark with Reynolds in second, Dillon Crouch in third, Marshall Sutton in fourth and DeMarmels in fifth.

In the third race of the night, the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took part in a 35-lap feature. Chase Janes was the winner during qualifying with Jordan McGregor to his outside at the start and the twosome of William Aldred and Zack Wells in the second row. As for the checkered flag, it was also won by Janes, with Aldred finishing second, McGregor taking third, Wells grabbing fourth and Josh Goble rounding out the top five.

Hitting the track next were the Renegades for their 20-lap tilt. Brian Larkin was the top finisher in qualifying and he began the race next to Justin Austin, with Zach Mullins and Steve Smart making up the second row. It was ultimately Smart who took home the victory, while Larkin came in second, Brandon Hasson took third, Ben Campbell finished fourth and Jordan Cook came in fifth.

Next up were the Black Bear Transmission Super Trucks in a 35-lap feature. Watson won qualifying but settled for second in the race itself, while Ashley Huffman started second and finished first. Charlie Neill and Joey Shuryan made up the second row at the start and finished third and fourth, respectively, with Ricky Dennie coming in fifth.

Closing out the night’s action was another 40-lap race in the Late Model division. This time, an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race led to Michael Bumgarner and Tyler Matthews filling row one at the green flag and the duo of Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Huffman making up row two. During the race itself, Salas came in first, Bumgarner finished second, Matthews took third, Brown came in fourth and Barnes-Crum was the fifth-place finisher.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series returns to Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, look for the track on social media or call 828-464-3655.