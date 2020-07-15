BREAKING THROUGH: Hickory-based ChampCar team takes first checkered flag

In 2013, a group of friends began devising a way to build a race car so that they could compete in the ChumpCar World Series, which was rebranded as the ChampCar Endurance Series in late 2017.

Last Saturday, after five years of participating in the series, Hickory-based Next Level Solutions (NLS) Racing earned its first ChampCar victory. The team consisting of crew chief Cliff Beisler and drivers Cory Brown, Corey Danley, Jeremy Boyce and Dan Koehler took the checkered flag to cap a 14-hour race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Brown, who also revealed that the win was dedicated to the memory of his late father-in-law — and crew chief Cliff Beisler’s father, Chris Beisler — who died of cancer last October. According to Brown, the team promised him it would win a race for him one day to thank him for all of his support.

“We’ve spent the last five years trying to get that first-place win and we finally got it,” said Brown. “We didn’t think we were gonna have it at the beginning, we had a lot of issues with the motor, ended up 10 laps down from the field. But we just pushed through and we were determined to at least get a top-three finish if not win the race, and we did it, so we were real happy with ourselves.”