Bowling Green tops Hickory twice

Last season, the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods had the top record in the High-A East League and pounded the Hickory Crawdads, who finished with second-worst record in the same league.

With the promotion of players from each team’s Low-A East affiliate, which squared off in the league final, it was thought the series might be more even in 2022. However, this week was more of the same from the 2021 version and the Hot Rods finished off a six-game series with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday in front of 2,166 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Bowling Green won Game 1 6-3 and the nightcap 9-4 to finish 5-1 in the series with a series margin of 41-22. The Crawdads led in just 13 of the 51 innings played during the week and were never in front on Saturday. In the two seasons the teams have been in the same league, Bowling Green is 15-3 against Hickory.

Both teams will return to play in the South Atlantic League on Tuesday. Hickory (3-6) will make the trip to Wilmington, Delaware and start a six-game series against the Blue Rocks on Tuesday. The Hot Rods (8-1) return home to start a series the same night against the Rome (Georgia) Braves.

With the starting pitchers for Hickory stretching out for a longer stint in their second start, each were effective in their respective outings before tiring. And it was when each tired that the Hot Rods took advantage.

In Game 1, Hickory’s Mason Englert and the Hot Rods’ Mason Montgomery matched zeros early. With each pounding the strike zone, the first three innings took 43 minutes to play with hitters making frequent U-turns to the dugout. Englert (0-1) allowed one base runner and struck out four, while Montgomery walked three, gave up a hit and struck out six.

Englert’s control failed him briefly in the fourth, but it was enough to cost him the game. With one out, he walked Diego Infante and clipped the nose of Heriberto Hernandez with a pitch. After a fielder’s choice, Tanner Murray’s single brought in Infante with the day’s first run.

Two-out trouble added a pair of runs in the fifth. Ronny Simon singled before Englert’s day finished with a walk of Matthew Dyer. John Matthews was brought in to face Infante, who smacked a hanging curveball to the track in center to score both runners. Hernandez added a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

A pair of infield hits and an error put the Crawdads on the offensive in the sixth with Angel Aponte’s two-run double cutting the deficit in half. However, reliever Nomar Rojas quelled the rally and the Hot Rods re-established the four-run lead with Infante’s sacrifice fly and a steal of home by Simon.

Thomas Saggese’s RBI single in the seventh accounted for the final margin.

With Montgomery (3 2/3 innings, 2 hits, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts) failing to complete the required five innings for the win, Rojas (1-0) picked up the scorer’s decision win with Conor Dryer receiving his first save.

Hernandez clubbed his second homer of the week, a towering blast into the forest beyond left field that put Bowling Green ahead two batters into the nightcap. Infante singled and Murray doubled to continue pressure against starter TK Roby with Infante scoring on Beau Brundage’s bouncer to second.

Hickory answered in the bottom of the inning when Aaron Zavala singled and came around on Thomas Saggese’s triple. Trevor Hauver’s sacrifice fly evened the score at 2-all.

After the initial troubles, Roby settled in and allowed just two more base runners before Bowling Green struck again in the fourth with a two-run clout from Nick Soria.

With one out in the fifth, Osleivis Basabe singled and Hernandez walked. One out later, Murray dropped a single into shallow right to score Basabe with Hernandez scoring when Aponte misplayed the ball in right. Brundage belted a double to center to score Murray and make it 7-2.

The Crawdads scored twice in the fifth without the benefit of a hit, as reliever Graeme Stinson struggled with control. The Duke product hit three batters and walked two in the inning that eventually forced in both runs.

But Hickory returned the favor with a walk and an error that contributed two runs back to the Hot Rods. Basabe’s RBI double scored the first run and he later sprinted home on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Roby (0-1) picked up the loss with Stinson (1-1) getting the scorer’s decision win.