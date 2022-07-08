Bowling Green tops Crawdads for third straight time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green Hot Rods scored early and led throughout in a 4-3 victory over the Hickory Crawdads at home Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. A total of 1,468 fans attended the South Atlantic League contest, which included a rain delay of 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Despite the loss, Hickory (43-35, 5-7 in second half) outhit the Hot Rods (48-28, 7-4) 8-6 behind two hits apiece from Luisangel Acuna and Cristian Inoa and one each from Aaron Zavala, Miguel Aparicio, Frainyer Chavez and Angel Aponte. Aparicio hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning, while a sacrifice fly from Aponte and an RBI fielder’s choice from Keyber Rodriguez in the seventh accounted for the Crawdads’ remaining runs.

On the other side, Bowling Green received a two-run homer from Kyle Manzardo in the bottom of the first and another two-run blast — this time from Heriberto Hernandez — in the fourth. Adding one hit apiece for the Hot Rods were Ronny Simon, Diego Infante, Alexander Ovalles and Abiezel Ramirez.

Hot Rods relief pitcher Evan Reifert (1-0) picked up the win after striking out the side in the fifth, while Ben Brecht started for Bowling Green. Other relievers used by the hosts included Nomar Rojas, Conor Dryer and Cameron Leonard, the latter of whom earned his third save thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth that included two strikeouts.

Hickory starter Robby Ahlstrom (0-3) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings. Tyree Thompson and Jesus Linarez provided the Crawdads with hitless innings of relief, with each hurler collecting a strikeout.

The Crawdads were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base, while Bowling Green was 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded three baserunners. The teams combined for three errors, two of which were committed by Hickory.

Game 4 of the six-game series is tonight at 7:35 p.m.