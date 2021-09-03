Bowling Green tops Crawdads again

BOWLING Green, Ky. — For the fourth time in three days, the Bowling Green Hot Rods collected a win over the Hickory Crawdads. The latest victory came at home Friday night, when the Hot Rods defeated Hickory 6-4 to clinch a series victory over their High-A East League South Division foes.

Game 5 of the six-game series is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:35 p.m., while the series finale will be played on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Bowling Green enters Saturday’s contest with a 73-33 record, while the Crawdads are 45-58 heading into Saturday.

The Hot Rods outhit the Crawdads 5-4 behind two hits and one RBI from Connor Hollis, while Brett Wisely had one hit and two RBIs and Alika Williams and Hill Alexander each added one hit and one RBI. As for Hickory, it received two hits and three RBIs from Isaias Quiroz to go with two hits and one RBI from Ezequiel Duran.

Hickory hit three home runs in the contest, getting a solo shot and a two-run blast from Quiroz to go with a solo homer from Duran. Meanwhile, Bowling Green received solo homers from Williams and Alexander.