BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads’ losing streak hit seven games on Saturday, as the host Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated them 4-3 in the fifth game of a six-game South Atlantic League series. Following 5-4 losses in each of the previous two contests, Hickory was defeated by one run for the third night in a row.

All seven runs scored on Saturday came in the first three innings, with Hickory (12-18) notching single runs in each of the first three frames and Bowling Green (16-14) scoring one run in the first and three runs in the second. The Hot Rods outhit the Crawdads 6-4, with Hickory getting a solo home run from Max Acosta, a double from Daniel Mateo and singles from Geisel Cepeda and Angel Aponte.

The winning pitcher was Bowling Green reliever Antonio Jimenez (1-2), who gave up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks, while Alfredo Zarraga notched a two-inning save. On the other side, Hickory starter Josh Stephan (3-2) took the loss after tossing 6 1/3 innings of four-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk.

The teams will complete their series on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. before the Hot Rods travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face the Drive in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. As for the Crawdads, they will begin a six-game home series with the Rome Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m.