Bowling Green defeats Crawdads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Bowling Green Hot Rods evened a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads at two games apiece with a 6-2 home victory on Friday. The Hot Rods outhit Hickory 11-9 in the contest, and they also played errorless defense while the Crawdads committed a pair of defensive miscues.

Aaron Zavala, Luisangel Acuna and Cody Freeman finished with two hits apiece for the Crawdads (32-23), who also received one hit each from Thomas Saggese, Chris Seise and Jake Guenther. On the other side, Bowling Green (33-21) got two hits each from Ronny Simon and Tanner Murray to go with one apiece from Dru Baker, Osleivis Basabe, Alexander Ovalles, Heriberto Hernandez, Logan Driscoll, Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo, the latter of whom slugged a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

The winning pitcher was Hot Rods reliever Anthony Molina (6-0), who threw 3 1/3 innings of two-run, six-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile, Crawdads starter Nick Krauth (2-3) was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Game 5 of the series will be played tonight at 7:35 p.m., while the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Bowling Green leads Hickory by 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the South Atlantic League’s South Division.