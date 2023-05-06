The Jersey Shore BlueClaws assured themselves of at least a split in their six-game South Atlantic League series with the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday, defeating the Crawdads 13-1 in front of 1,569 fans at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium. The visitors pounded out 14 hits in the victory as they improved to 11-11, while the Crawdads were held to four hits as they dropped to 12-12.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, but Jersey Shore took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second before eventually pulling away thanks to two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the seventh and five in the ninth. Of the 14 hits totaled by the BlueClaws, six were home runs.

Rixon Wingrove had three hits including two homers for Jersey Shore, while Kendall Simmons also homered twice to go with two hits including a solo homer from both Marcus Lee Sang and Casey Martin. Wingrove had a team-high five RBIs courtesy of a three-run shot and a two-run blast, with Simmons tallying four RBIs thanks to a pair of two-run shots.

Also recording two hits for the BlueClaws was Anthony Quirion, with Hao-Yu Lee, Leandro Pineda and Nick Ward each notching one hit. Meanwhile, Jersey Shore’s Carlos Betancourt (1-1) was the winning pitcher following three innings of scoreless, hitless relief with four strikeouts and one walk.

Daniel Mateo, Keyber Rodriguez, Alejandro Osuna and Yenci Pena registered one hit apiece for the Crawdads, while starting pitcher Winston Santos (1-2) took the loss after surrendering five runs on six hits with five strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman in five innings.

The clubs will complete their series on Sunday at 2 p.m. before the BlueClaws begin a six-game road series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the Crawdads travel to Bowling Green (Kentucky) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for the first of six games against the Hot Rods.