 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Blue Rocks slip past Crawdads

  • Updated
  • 0
Hickory Crawdads

WILMINGTON, Del. — The visiting Hickory Crawdads outhit the Wilmington Blue Rocks during Saturday's South Atlantic League contest, but lost by a 3-2 final in the fifth game of a six-game series. The Crawdads finished with seven hits, while Wilmington notched five.

Hickory (5-9) received two hits apiece from Angel Aponte and Randy Florentino, with Jake Guenther, Thomas Saggese and Frainyer Chavez each registering one hit. Relief pitcher Josh Smith (1-1) took the loss after allowing a walk-off single from Drew Mendoza with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. 

Blue Rocks (8-6) pitcher Tyler Yankosky (1-1) earned the win thanks to an inning of scoreless, two-hit relief. Seth Shuman started for Wilmington with Lucas Knowles following him in relief, while Mason Englert was Hickory's starter with Eudrys Manon serving as the Crawdads' first pitcher out of the bullpen.

Sunday's series finale begins at 1:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes back racing in summer 2022

Long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway welcomes back racing in summer 2022

In response to the signs and “WE WANT YOU BACK” slogans that have called for the revitalization and return of racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports on Saturday provided an answer: Racing will return this summer to the famed short track after more than a decade.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert