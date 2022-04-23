Blue Rocks slip past Crawdads

WILMINGTON, Del. — The visiting Hickory Crawdads outhit the Wilmington Blue Rocks during Saturday's South Atlantic League contest, but lost by a 3-2 final in the fifth game of a six-game series. The Crawdads finished with seven hits, while Wilmington notched five.

Hickory (5-9) received two hits apiece from Angel Aponte and Randy Florentino, with Jake Guenther, Thomas Saggese and Frainyer Chavez each registering one hit. Relief pitcher Josh Smith (1-1) took the loss after allowing a walk-off single from Drew Mendoza with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Blue Rocks (8-6) pitcher Tyler Yankosky (1-1) earned the win thanks to an inning of scoreless, two-hit relief. Seth Shuman started for Wilmington with Lucas Knowles following him in relief, while Mason Englert was Hickory's starter with Eudrys Manon serving as the Crawdads' first pitcher out of the bullpen.

Sunday's series finale begins at 1:05 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.