Berry wins Jack Ingram Memorial at HMS

A new tradition began last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway with the running of the inaugural Jack Ingram Memorial race presented by Heritage Finance Company. Dale Earnhardt Jr. served as the grand marshal of the race, which was part of the latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

Legends such as Harry Gant, Robert Pressley, Tommy Houston, Rex White, Pete Silva, Chuck Bown, L.D. Ottinger, Ronnie Silver, Kerry Bodenhamer, Bosco Lowe and Ronnie Silver were on hand. Many others including Ingram’s crew members were also in attendance to show their respect for the man they called “Iron Man.”

A 35-lap feature in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division served as the opening race. The top finisher in qualifying was Akinori Ogata, with Michael Bumgarner starting the race to his outside with Chase Janes and Holden German in row two. Bumgarner passed Ogata on Lap 10 and ultimately held on for the victory, with Ogata coming in second, Janes taking third, Colby Gibson finishing fourth and German coming in fifth.

Another 35-lap race followed as the Super Trucks took the track. Ricky Dennie paced time trials to take the pole position with Charlie Neill to his outside and the duo of Josh Goble and Sheflon Clay in the second row. Although Clay pressured Dennie throughout, it was the latter who took the checkered flag with Clay settling for second, Duane Cook finishing third, Allen Huffman coming in fourth and Joey Shuryan rounding out the top five.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks competed next in a 30-lap battle. Jesse Clark was the top qualifier, with Cody DeMarmels beginning the race to his outside and Kevin Eby and Johnny Reynolds making up row two. Following multiple cautions, Clark finished first ahead of DeMarmels in second, Eby in third, Boo Carlisle in fourth and Gary Ledbetter in fifth.

The 26-car, 111-lap Ingram Memorial served as the penultimate race, with 15 of the cars in the field posting qualifying times below 15 seconds. Carson Kvapil was the top qualifier, while Isabella Robusto joined him in the front row with four-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner Josh Berry and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national points contender Layne Riggs — the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs — filling the second row. Earnhardt got the huge Hickory Motor Speedway crowd to join in and help him give the drivers the command to start their engines

During the race itself, which included several cautions, Berry would pull to the lead and eventually earn the win. He was pressured by multiple drivers, but it was Kvapil who ended up filling the runner-up spot with Riggs taking third despite making major mid-race adjustments. Coming in fourth was Justin Carroll, while Ryan Millington was the fifth-place finisher.

The final race of the night was in the Renegade division. Neill took the pole position in qualifying to start from the front for the 20-lap race, while Danny Crump Jr. joined him in the first row with David Hasson and Brandon Hasson making up row two. Neill was also the race winner, with Gary Ledbetter finishing second, David Hasson taking third, Crump coming in fourth and Brandon Hasson finishing fifth.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is back at Hickory Motor Speedway on June 25, while Monster Truck Madness takes over the track on July 1 and 2. For more information about those events, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or look for the track on Facebook or Twitter.

