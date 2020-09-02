Berry sweeps the field at Hickory Motor Speedway

For the first time in a while, Josh Berry and Ryan Millington didn’t split the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model twin features during MTP Tire Night at the Races last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. This time, Berry took the checkered flag in both 40-lap clashes, while others came out on top in the remaining three races.
The first race of the Late Models doubleheader started the night, with Berry pacing the field in qualifying and Jake Crum starting to his outside. In row two were Sam Butler and Ryan Millington. Due to vehicle issues, Millington ended up outside of the top 10, while Berry won the race ahead of Butler in the runner-up position, Crum in third place, Mitch Walker in fourth and Trevor Ward in fifth.
In the ensuing 30-lap battle in the Street Stocks division, Mark Whitten took the pole position with Kevin Eby to his outside, while Marshall Sutton and Ethan Johnson made up row two. After Eby initially passed Whitten for the top spot, it was Sutton who would ultimately cross the finish line first. Coming in second was Whitten after passing Eby late, with Johnson taking fourth and Zach Hale finishing fifth.
Rolling off next were the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for 50 laps in Round 8 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship. Topping the charts in qualifying was Landon Huffman with Josh Kossek to his outside, while Chase Janes and Zack Miracle began the race in the second row. Following a late restart, Huffman earned the victory with Kossek in second, Janes grabbing third, Miracle coming home in fourth and Josh Stark taking fifth.
The second race in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models division then took place. Following a nine-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Ryan Vasconcellos and Ryan Rackley made up row one with Mason Ludwig and Will Cox in row two. In the end, Josh Berry captured his second win of the night, while spots two through five were filled by Trevor Ward, Ryan Millington, Vasconcellos and Jake Crum, in that order.
Capping the night’s racing action was a Limited Late Model special featuring only cars that hadn’t previously won a race at Hickory Motor Speedway. Tony Cosentino and Ricky Parker made up row one following qualifying, while row two consisted of Chris Huffman and Travis Powell. Following a late caution, Stark pulled away for the victory, while Nathan Lineback took second, Powell came in third, Cosentino finished fourth and Huffman took fifth.
The prestigious Bobby Isaac Memorial is scheduled for this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
