Berry sweeps the field at Hickory Motor Speedway

For the first time in a while, Josh Berry and Ryan Millington didn’t split the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model twin features during MTP Tire Night at the Races last Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. This time, Berry took the checkered flag in both 40-lap clashes, while others came out on top in the remaining three races.

The first race of the Late Models doubleheader started the night, with Berry pacing the field in qualifying and Jake Crum starting to his outside. In row two were Sam Butler and Ryan Millington. Due to vehicle issues, Millington ended up outside of the top 10, while Berry won the race ahead of Butler in the runner-up position, Crum in third place, Mitch Walker in fourth and Trevor Ward in fifth.

In the ensuing 30-lap battle in the Street Stocks division, Mark Whitten took the pole position with Kevin Eby to his outside, while Marshall Sutton and Ethan Johnson made up row two. After Eby initially passed Whitten for the top spot, it was Sutton who would ultimately cross the finish line first. Coming in second was Whitten after passing Eby late, with Johnson taking fourth and Zach Hale finishing fifth.