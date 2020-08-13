Berry, Millington split 40-lap features once again

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series brought the roar of racing engines back to the Catawba Valley last Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway. Five different divisions participated in a total of six races as part of the MTP Tire 220.
The Advance Auto Parts Late Models led off the night with their first of two 40-lap features, with Josh Berry setting the fast time in qualifying to start from the top spot. Sam Butler began the race to his outside, while Ryan Millington and Will Cox made up row two. In the end, Berry was able to take the checkered flag and Butler finished in a career-best second place. Coming in third was Millington, with Cox taking fourth and Thomas Beane finishing fifth.
In the ensuing 25-lap battle featuring the 4 Cylinders, Brian Mundy paced qualifying to start first with Cody Combs to his outside. Following a late caution, Mundy was able to move back into the top spot as Combs and Charlie Neill vied for the runner-up position. Ultimately, Combs came in second, Neill finished third, Curtis Pardue took fourth and Robert Trivette rounded out the top five.
A 35-lap slugfest in the Super Trucks division followed, with Charlie Watson taking the pole position and Joey Shuryan starting to his outside. Like Josh Berry and Brian Mundy before him, Watson was also able to win qualifying and the race, while Shuryan held down the runner-up spot. Finishing third was Dennis Trivette, with Lee Jordan representing the final finisher in the four-truck field.
The longest race of the night took place next as the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models competed in Round 7 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship, a 50-lap contest. Josh Kossek topped the charts in qualifying and started from the pole position with Monty Cox to his outside, while Chase Janes and Mitch Walker made up row two. Kossek was the race winner, with Cox coming in second, Janes taking third, Charlie Watson coming in fourth after winning the preceding truck race and Walker finishing fifth.
Rolling off next were the Street Stocks for their 30-lap feature, with Mark Whitten pacing qualifying and starting from the front with Kevin Eby to his outside. After passing Whitten on the first lap, Eby was able to drive on to the win and finish ahead of runner-up Marshall Sutton. Coming in third was Whitten, while Ethan Johnson and Kayla Eby finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Advance Auto Parts Late Models returned to the track for their second and final 40-lap race of the night to end the event’s proceedings. Row one at the start was made up of Mason Ludwig and Rajah Caruth, while the second row consisted of Perry Patino and Vince Midas. However, it was Ryan Millington who would defeat second-place Josh Berry by a scant margin during the race itself, with Sam Butler finishing third, Patino taking fourth and Thomas Beane coming in fifth.
The annual Sundown Audio Show is set for this Saturday night at Hickory Motor Speedway, with the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series scheduled to return to the track on Aug. 22. For more information, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or check out HMS’ Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
The race track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
