Berry keeps winning, Trotter scores big at HMS

After rain showers postponed last Saturday night’s races at Hickory Motor Speedway, six races across five divisions were held as part of the MTP Tire 220 on Sunday afternoon.
Leading off the day’s racing were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models for a 40-lap battle in race one of their doubleheader. Points leader Josh Berry took the top spot in qualifying and started from the front with Sam Butler to his outside, while Ryan Millington and Kody Swanson made up row two. In the end, Berry finished first and Millington came in second, with Butler taking third, Swanson finishing fourth and Thomas Beane coming in fifth.
The 4-Cylinders hit the track next for 25 laps of action after Brian Mundy set the pace in qualifying and started from the pole position with Curtis Pardue to his outside. Following an early restart, Pardue was eventually able to cross the finish line first. Meanwhile, Cody Combs finished second, Don Pardue came in third, Mundy took fourth and Charlie Neill finished fifth.
Rolling off next were the Super Trucks for a 35-lap tilt that saw Charlie Watson start from the pole position with points leader Joey Shuryan to his outside. Watson proved to have the best truck as he drove on to the win, while a hard-fought battle between Shuryan and Ricky Dennie ultimately ended with Shuryan taking second and Dennie settling for third. Rounding out the top five were Hannah Newhouse in fourth and Dennis Trivette in fifth.
Round 9 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models then took place, as the drivers competed for 50 action-packed laps. Josh Kossek paced qualifying and started from the top spot with Akinori Ogata to his outside, while the second row consisted of Todd Midas and Max Price. After multiple cautions, Chase Janes passed eventual runner-up Midas for the victory, with Price taking third, Ogata finishing fourth and Kevin Dill coming in fifth.
A 30-lap race featuring the Street Stocks followed, with Jesse Clark starting from the pole position and Mark Whitten beginning the race to his outside. Making up row two were Gary Ledbetter and Kevin Eby. Although Ledbetter made a late charge, Clark would hang on for the win, leaving Ledbetter in the runner-up spot ahead of third-place Eby, fourth-place Whitten and fifth-place Marshall Sutton.
Closing things out was the second 40-lap feature in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models division. Zack Wells and Gracie Trotter made up the front row for the green flag after a nine-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, with Mitch Walker and Will Cox in row two. Despite being pressured down the stretch, Trotter became the fourth female to win a Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway, finishing ahead of second-place Kody Swanson, third-place Sam Butler, fourth-place Josh Berry and fifth-place Ryan Millington.
Racing returns to Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday, with a full slate of action scheduled for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!