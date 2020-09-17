Berry keeps winning, Trotter scores big at HMS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After rain showers postponed last Saturday night’s races at Hickory Motor Speedway, six races across five divisions were held as part of the MTP Tire 220 on Sunday afternoon.

Leading off the day’s racing were the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models for a 40-lap battle in race one of their doubleheader. Points leader Josh Berry took the top spot in qualifying and started from the front with Sam Butler to his outside, while Ryan Millington and Kody Swanson made up row two. In the end, Berry finished first and Millington came in second, with Butler taking third, Swanson finishing fourth and Thomas Beane coming in fifth.

The 4-Cylinders hit the track next for 25 laps of action after Brian Mundy set the pace in qualifying and started from the pole position with Curtis Pardue to his outside. Following an early restart, Pardue was eventually able to cross the finish line first. Meanwhile, Cody Combs finished second, Don Pardue came in third, Mundy took fourth and Charlie Neill finished fifth.