Berry builds momentum heading into national title race

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing returned to Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday with NAPA Championship Night. Six different divisions competed, with track championships being determined in five divisions.
Leading off the racing action were the Renegades in their 20-lap feature. Charlie Neill started from the top spot with Gary Ledbetter to his outside, while points leader Joseph Hodges and Ben Campbell made up row two. Following multiple cautions, Neill collected the win with Campbell finishing second, Hodges taking third, Kyle Boice coming in fourth and Brandon Hasson finishing fifth. With his third-place finish, Hodges earned the Hickory Motor Speedway Renegade Track Championship.
A 35-lap battle in the Super Trucks division was next, as Allen Huffman paced time trials to start from the front with points leader Joey Shuryan to his outside and the duo of Ricky Dennie and Hannah Newhouse in the second row. Huffman ended up winning the race, while Dennie came in second, Shuryan took third to also capture the Hickory Motor Speedway Super Trucks Track Championship, Dennis Trivette finished fourth and Newhouse rounded out the top five.
Round #10 of the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship followed as the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took part in a 50-lap race. After qualifying, Chase Janes started from the front with points leader Josh Kossek to his outside, while row two consisted of Josh Stark and Mark Goin. Ultimately, Janes won the race but Kossek’s runner-up finish allowed him to take home both the Hickory Motor Speedway Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model Track Championship and the Paramount Kia ‘BIG 10’ Chase for the Championship. Meanwhile, finishing third through fifth in that order were Stark, Mitch Walker and Akinori Ogata.
The Street Stocks pounded the pavement next for 30 laps of racing to determine a champion between Kevin Eby, Marshall Sutton and Mark Whitten, who entered the night with only 10 points separating the three in the standings. Drew Cox set the fast time in qualifying to grab the pole position with Gary Ledbetter to his outside, while Ethan Johnson and Mark Whitten made up row two. After a couple of cautions — including one that ended Eby’s night — Johnson took the checkered flag with Sutton taking second place in the race while also capturing the Hickory Motor Speedway Street Stock Track Championship. Coming in third was Whitten, with Cox finishing fourth and Trey Buff coming in fifth.
An 80-lap feature involving the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models came next, and while the points battle wasn’t settled on this night, there was still plenty at stake. Sam Butler posted the fast time in qualifying and Jake Crum started to his outside, with Shane Lee and Ryan Millington making up row two. Josh Berry earned the victory after a late restart, while Butler finished second, Nolan Pope came in third, Millington grabbed fourth and Will Cox brought home a fifth-place finish.
Capping the night’s racing were the 4-Cylinders in a 25-lap tilt, with Brian Mundy taking the top spot in qualifying with Robert Trivette to his outside and a second row made up of Cody Combs and Charlie Neill. In the end, Mundy drove on to the win ahead of Trivette in second, Combs in third, Shane Canipe in fourth and Don Wardo in fifth. Combs’ top-three finish allowed him to secure the Hickory Motor Speedway 4-Cylinder Track Championship.
This Saturday will see a national championship battle with a possible Nitro Lubricants $25,000 bonus for Josh Berry or Ryan Millington if either of them can win the National Late Model Championship. Twin 40-lap features will also take place in the Late Models division, as will twin 60-lap features in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and a 30-lap race involving the Street Stocks.
For more information, check out HMS at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, visit the track on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) or call 828-464-3655.
FINAL POINTS STANDINGS (top 5 listed for each division)
(Note: Only the divisions that crowned champions are listed)
4-Cylinders
1. Cody Combs, 430
2. Brian Mundy, 426
3. Robbie Trivette, 404
4. Curtis Pardue, 316
5. Charlie Neill, 204
Limited Late Models
1. Josh Kossek, 692
2. Chase Janes, 622
3. Josh Stark, 522
4. Max Price, 480
5. Todd Midas, 292
Renegades
1. Joseph Hodges, 316
2. Ben Campbell, 310
3. Zachary Mullins, 304
4. Kyle Boice, 294
5. Matthew Chambers, 266
Street Stocks
1. Marshall Sutton, 684
2. Mark Whitten, 678
3. Kevin Eby, 668
4. Ethan Johnson, 630
5. Kayla Eby, 546
Super Trucks
1. Joey Shuryan, 510
2. Dennis Trivette, 408
3. Charlie Watson, 350
4. Ricky Dennie, 184
5. Zach Hale, 178
