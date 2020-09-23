Berry builds momentum heading into national title race

The Street Stocks pounded the pavement next for 30 laps of racing to determine a champion between Kevin Eby, Marshall Sutton and Mark Whitten, who entered the night with only 10 points separating the three in the standings. Drew Cox set the fast time in qualifying to grab the pole position with Gary Ledbetter to his outside, while Ethan Johnson and Mark Whitten made up row two. After a couple of cautions — including one that ended Eby’s night — Johnson took the checkered flag with Sutton taking second place in the race while also capturing the Hickory Motor Speedway Street Stock Track Championship. Coming in third was Whitten, with Cox finishing fourth and Trey Buff coming in fifth.

An 80-lap feature involving the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Models came next, and while the points battle wasn’t settled on this night, there was still plenty at stake. Sam Butler posted the fast time in qualifying and Jake Crum started to his outside, with Shane Lee and Ryan Millington making up row two. Josh Berry earned the victory after a late restart, while Butler finished second, Nolan Pope came in third, Millington grabbed fourth and Will Cox brought home a fifth-place finish.