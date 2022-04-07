Bears earn exhibition win over Hickory at L.P. Frans

After two seasons away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenoir-Rhyne University and the Hickory Crawdads resumed their exhibition series at L.P. Frans Stadium prior to the minor league club opening its 2022 season. The Bears led wire-to-wire for a 3-1 win Wednesday night in Hickory.

Delayed by an evening due to a rainout on Tuesday, the Bears brought the thunder early when Wade Cuda hit the first pitch of the game from Ricky Vanasco over the fence in right-center.

The score remained at 1-0 until the top of the eighth inning, when Lenoir-Rhyne added needed insurance runs. With two outs, Erick Ramirez singled to left and moved to third on Max Lecroy’s double. Luis Atiles battled out of an 0-2 hole and lined a double to left to score both runners.

Hickory scratched out its only run in the bottom of the eighth. Cristian Inoa walked before Evan Carter reached on an infield hit. A balk advanced both runners a base before Aaron Zavala walked to load the bases. Inoa scored from third on a passed ball before Frainyer Chavez walked to reload the bases. From there, Kenan Butler struck out three straight to escape further damage.

Hickory brought the tying run up in the ninth after Inoa singled with two outs, but Carter was caught looking to end the game.

Carter and Thomas Saggese each had a pair of hits to lead the Crawdads' attack. On the mound for Hickory, Vanasco struck out five over two innings. Ben Anderson pitched three scoreless innings and struck out one. John Matthews fanned four over three shutout innings before Smith finished up with the final two.

The win by Lenoir-Rhyne is the third in four tries since the series resumed in 2015 after a hiatus. Since the Crawdads won the game in 2007, the Bears forged a tie in the 2008 contest, then won back-to-back games in 2015 and 2016. Hickory’s lone win in the past four exhibition games came in 2019.

Lenoir-Rhyne resumes South Atlantic Conference play this weekend with three home games against UVA Wise. Friday's single game begins at 6 p.m., while Saturday's doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.

The Crawdads travel to Winston-Salem to play the Dash in both teams' season opener on Friday at 7 p.m. The three-game series continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m.