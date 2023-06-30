Lenoir-Rhyne's R.J. Gunn, 21, goes up for a layup while being guarded by Mars Hill's Nassyr Daniel, 1, in a file photo from January 2019. The former LR men’s basketball standout, who played for the Bears from 2017-21 before finishing his college career at Division I Duquesne, has signed to play professionally for Dutch club Aris Leeuwarden. Leeuwarden competes in the BNXT League, which is the highest level of competition in Belgium and the Netherlands. Gunn scored 1,183 points in 93 games (78 starts) at LR, and he also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range and 74.5% from the free-throw line. The 23-year-old from Columbia, South Carolina, is a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games (four starts) at Duquesne during the 2022-23 season.