No. 18 Red Hawks fall on the road against Trojans
No. 18 Red Hawks fall on the road against Trojans

The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College was held to a season-low total in points in a 74-56 setback against Fayetteville Tech on Saturday afternoon at Reid Ross Classical School.

Jaylen Prioleau paced the Red Hawks (4-2, 2-2 in Region 10) with 13 points, while E.J. Thomas sand Quincy Martin added eight points apiece.

CVCC trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but cut its deficit to just 35-28 by halftime.

Five Red Hawks led the way at the halftime break with four points apiece, including Tony Hauser, Derrick Molden, Prioleau, Martin and Thomas

Catawba Valley would cut into the Fayetteville Tech lead in the second half, pulling to within three points late, but fouls late by the Red Hawks and made free throws down the stretch by the Trojans helped the home team come away victorious.

The 56 points by CVCC men’s basketball team are tied for the second-fewest scored in a game in program history. The last time the Red Hawks were held to that point total was on Jan. 31, 2015 in a 64-56 loss against Pitt.

The CVCC men’s basketball team will attempt to rebound when it returns to the court on Wednesday for a home conference match up with Bryant & Stratton. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

