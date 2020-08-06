THROWBACK THURSDAY: Looking back at the timeline of Crawdads managers

Pete Mackanin (2001); 67-73

Mackanin also failed to help the Crawdads return to the playoffs in his first year as a minor league manager, with Hickory finishing six games below .500. A former major league second baseman for the Texas Rangers, Montreal Expos, Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins, Mackanin eventually returned to the major leagues — he had previously been the third-base coach for the Montreal Expos — and was the interim manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005 and the Cincinnati Reds in 2007 before serving as the Phillies’ manager from 2015-17. He was 227-291 in parts of five seasons as a major league manager.

Tony Beasley (2002-03); 165-110

The Crawdads won 80-plus games for the first time since 1994 in Beasley’s first season as manager, and they also captured their first SAL championship by defeating the Charleston Alley Cats (now the West Virginia Power) and South Carolina’s Capital City Bombers (now the Greenville Drive) during the postseason. Hickory returned to the playoffs the following year after surpassing 80 victories once again, but lost in the opening round. Currently, Beasley is the third-base coach for the Texas Rangers.

Dave Clark (2004); 85-55