WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads had their franchise-record 15-game winning streak snapped by the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, and on Saturday they suffered their largest loss of the season. Winston-Salem scored in five of nine innings and held Hickory to a single run in the top of the ninth on its way to a 16-1 rout of its South Atlantic League South Division foes.

The Dash (40-37, 6-8 in second half) led 2-0 after the first inning, 8-0 through two frames and 10-0 entering the third inning before scoring three runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings. As for the Crawdads (39-36, 12-2), they were outhit 20-6 and scored their only run on a solo home run from Griffin Cheney with two outs in the final inning.

In addition to Cheney’s homer, Hickory also received two singles from Keyber Rodriguez, a double from Angel Aponte and singles from Cody Freeman and Frainyer Chavez. Meanwhile, Winston-Salem got a triple and three singles from Shawn Goosenberg, a triple and two singles from Tim Elko, a double and two singles from Colson Montgomery, three singles each from Wilfred Veras, Michael Turner and Loidel Chapelli and a single from Caberea Weaver.

Winston-Salem starting pitcher Connor McCullough (2-1) earned the win thanks to six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, while Hickory starter Larson Kindreich (4-5) took the loss after giving up four runs on three hits with one strikeout, three walks and a hit batsman.

The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Dash’s Truist Stadium.