Bowling Green shortstop Carson Williams finds himself at the High-A level of the minor leagues at age 19, and he has already made strides for what looks like a future major league career. Williams had a big night Saturday, including a bases-clearing double that provided the go-ahead runs for the Hot Rods in a 9-6 win over host Hickory at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A crowd of 3,044 fans on hand for the South Atlantic League contest saw the Hot Rods (28-29) win their second in a row in the six-game series with a chance to forge a tie in the series on Sunday.

The Crawdads (24-34) fell 1 1/2 games behind Asheville with four games to play in trying to climb out of the cellar of the South Division. Hickory will close out the series Sunday at 2 p.m. before going to Asheville for a series on Tuesday. That series will straddle the first and second halves of the season, which ends on Thursday, though the set of games goes through Sunday.

Williams went hitless on Friday, but the Tampa Bay Rays' fourth-best prospect, who is also among the top 100 prospects in the minor leagues (MLB.com), returned with a vengeance on Saturday. The Rays’ first-round pick in 2021 reached base four times in five plate appearances, which included two hits. He is currently 6-for-18 in the series with two doubles, two homers, five walks, five RBIs and four runs scored in the five games.

The big blow on Saturday came in the sixth inning after Hickory rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the score. The Crawdads got even in the fourth when Abimelec Ortiz knocked in a run with a single and Frainyer Chavez clubbed his first homer since last August, a three-run blast over the billboards in right.

The decisive inning came against recently signed free agent pitcher Reid Birlingmair, who entered the game in the sixth. Birlingmair suffered from bad luck at the start, as Blake Robertson sent a routine grounder up the middle that caromed off the second base bag before the Crawdads could make a play. Dru Baker made Birlingmair’s night worse by smashing a sharp grounder off the leg of the right-hander for a single. The Hickory hurler stayed in the game but was ineffective in walking Brock Jones to load the bases for Williams. The San Diego native served an 0-1 slider into the left-field corner to put the Hot Rods ahead for good at 7-4.

Chavez got a run back with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth. The Crawdads brought the tying runs to the plate in the seventh and eighth innings but were unable to get closer.

Williams led off the ninth with a walk and scored when center fielder Daniel Mateo misjudged a liner that fell for a triple by Bob Seymour. Willy Vasquez followed with an RBI single.

Geisel Cepeda closed out the final margin in the bottom of the ninth with a run-scoring single.

Bowling Green took the initial 4-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings, and two more in the third, all against Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo. Williams played a part in the third-inning tallies, slapping a fastball to center to start the inning and scoring on Vasquez’s groundout to third.

In addition, Robertson swatted his third homer of the season for the Hot Rods.

Birlingmair took the loss (0-1) in his first decision since joining the Crawdads. Keyshawn Askew (4-5) allowed an unearned run over 3 1/3 innings and struck out six for the win.