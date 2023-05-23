Since my first season with the Hickory Crawdads in various capacities since 2005, I’ve seen from 50 to 70 games year. The games begin to run together after a while but there are some that can never be forgotten.

Today marks the anniversary of one such game. The May 23, 2013 game between the Crawdads and the Kannapolis Intimidators was one of the craziest, wackiest, tensest, oddest games ever played at L.P. Frans Stadium.

It was a game in which a future NFL player had two walk-off moments in the same game. It had two classic ejections of managers from each team, both of which can still be viewed on YouTube, and the left fielder receiving the pitching win.

It was a “Thirsty Thursday” game against the visiting Kannapolis Intimidators that seemed fairly ordinary as the teams headed to the seventh tied at 1-1. Then the fun began.

With one out, Kale Kiser and Micah Johnson each singled. On Johnson’s single, base umpire Brian Peterson ruled the ball hit Kiser, rendering him out and leaving Johnson on first.

The call sent Intimidators manager Tommy Thompson into a fit of rage that earned him an ejection. Thompson spiked a helmet and performed a blind man routine complete with an outstretched hat begging for alms. He tossed his lineup cards into the air and, soon after, his cap.

As he made his way to the edge of the infield to walk toward the clubhouse, Thompson suddenly turned back toward the infield before removing each shoe and lobbing them one at a time toward the middle of the diamond. All of this to the cheers of the “dollar drink night” crowd and the stifled laughs of Hickory players on the field and in the dugout.

Future major leaguer Jason Coats ended the inning following a strikeout and was also tossed. As it turned out, this would be the warmup act.

The game entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied at two with current Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins at the plate. During the at bat, Akins hit a towering drive down the left field line that appeared to be a walk-off home run.

After the acting manager for the Intimidators argued the play, the umpires conferred and reversed the call. This sent Crawdads manager Corey Ragsdale into a rage so intense he had to be restrained by a coach as he argued with the umpires.

Pitching coach Ryan O’Malley, who kicked away the chalk along both foul lines near home plate, was also tossed . A stool was thrown from the dugout, landing at third base.

Akins went on to strike out and after Hickory put a runner on second in the inning, the Crawdads failed to score and the game went to extra innings.

After Hickory missed a chance to put the game away in the 11th, Kannapolis took advantage by scoring four in the top of the 12th to take a 6-2 lead. Seeing the game get out of hand, the Crawdads brought in left fielder Nick Vickerson to get the final out, which he did quickly.

As it turned out, the Crawdads were not done. A walk, two wild pitches and two more walks loaded the bases to start the 12th.

A pitching change did little to help as Ryan Rua singled in two runs. Two outs later, Akins drove a pitch to the centerfield wall for a two-run triple that tied the game at 6-all. However, as Rua crossed the plate, he had words for home plate umpire Scott Costello, who gave Rua the thumb.

The 3-hour, 57-minute game finally ended with Akins again providing the walk-off moment by scoring on a wild pitch. Vickerson, who moved in from left field to get the final out in the 12th, received credit for the win.

Ten players from that game went on to have at least a short major league career, including Micah Johnson, Mike Marjama and Coats for Kannapolis. Hickory had seven including Lewis Brinson, Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Rua, Luis Marte, Keone Kela and Alex Claudio.