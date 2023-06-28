The Hickory Crawdads' Josh Stephan has been among the top pitchers in the South Atlantic League this season. In his latest start on Wednesday afternoon, he was perfect.

Facing the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Stephan retired all 15 hitters he saw and led the host Crawdads to a 6-2 win in front of 2,101 fans in attendance for an afternoon “Camp Day” at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Stephan (6-3) hustled through his five innings with a stingy number of pitches, needing just 57 to complete the task. The right-hander struck out 10, including the final six batters. Only two balls left the infield with back-to-back fly balls to end the third. Stephan tossed 42 strikes, and the Grasshoppers swung through 15 of them.

“They're a very good hitting team,” Stephan said. “It just depends on who's throwing. If you get to the strike zone, they'll have to honor you 0-2. Once I got ahead on them, it was pretty easy to put the slider away to get strikeouts.”

When asked, Stephan thought this was the cleanest outing of his professional career.

“Probably so,” answered Stephan. “I mean, no walks. That's a big thing. I know they're a very passive team, so the big thing was throwing strikes today.”

It was the latest in a series of outings that may necessitate a promotion by the Texas Rangers to Double-A Frisco (Texas). In five starts this month, Stephan has struck out 32 and allowed 23 batters to reach over 25 innings. It was also the fifth time this season in which he tossed five or more shutout innings and gave up three or fewer hits.

Among SAL qualifiers, Stephan leads the circuit in WHIP (0.80) and opponents’ batting average (.175) and is second in ERA (2.17). When balls are put in play, the league is hitting .221 against him.

Stephan says his growth as a pitcher this season has come from trusting his fastball more.

“I felt like when I came into the season here, I was throwing the majority of off-speed (pitches),” explained Stephan. “Then, once I started mixing in the fastball and keeping them honest on the other half of the plate, that's really opened up things for me.”

The win for the Crawdads (32-34 overall) was their eighth in a row, setting a High-A standard for the club. Hickory also remained unbeaten in the second half at 5-0.

Abimelec Ortiz continued to lead the offense for Hickory, slapping a home run in the second inning for the second game in a row to put the Crawdads on the board. Ortiz continued to be a tough out for Greensboro in the series, as he reached seven straight times in two games before finally striking out in the eighth.

A quirky play in the fourth opened up the game for Hickory, leading to four runs. With one out, Max Acosta slapped a double into the left-field corner before Ortiz walked with Acosta stealing third on ball four.

The next batter, Cody Freeman, hit a high pop fly around the bag at third. Battling the sun and Acosta standing on third, Brenden Dixon dropped the ball and then kicked it into the third-base dugout. The resulting ground rule allowed Acosta to score and put runners at second and third.

Frainyer Chavez cashed in both runners with a single to right and later scored on a triple by Daniel Mateo.

Greensboro broke up the perfect game bid in the sixth when Dixon worked a walk against reliever Florencio Serrano. The no-hitter and shutout fell away on the next hitter, as Ernny Ordonez lined a two-run homer to right.

That turned out to be the highlight for the Grasshoppers (37-32, 1-4 in second half), as Serrano, Ricky DeVito and Andy Rodriguez allowed three baserunners over the final three innings.

Ortiz walked and scored on Mateo’s single in the seventh to complete the scoring.

The teams continue the six-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. Contests are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.