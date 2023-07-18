ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads recorded twice as many hits as the Rome Braves on Tuesday night. They also committed fewer errors. But Rome had the advantage where it counts: on the scoreboard.

Playing before a crowd of 1,071 at AdventHealth Stadium, the host Braves took the opener of a six-game South Atlantic League series, defeating Hickory 8-6 after overcoming a pair of deficits. Rome improved to 40-45 overall and 10-9 in the second half, while the South Division-leading Crawdads dropped to 41-38 and 14-4.

The Crawdads took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Rome responded with two runs in the bottom half before Hickory regained the lead with three runs in the fifth. However, the Braves scored four times in the sixth before holding the Crawdads to single runs in the seventh and eighth innings and getting those two runs back in their half of the eighth.

The Braves finished with seven hits, receiving two hits including a two-run home run from Brandon Parker, two hits from Ignacio Alvarez and one hit apiece from David McCabe, Justin Janas and Geraldo Quintero. On the other side, Hickory was led by three hits each from Keyber Rodriguez, Max Acosta and Cameron Cauley, the latter of whom was making his Crawdads debut after being promoted from Low-A Down East (Kinston). Abimelec Ortiz added two hits including a two-run homer for Hickory, which also got one hit apiece from Geisel Cepeda, Daniel Mateo and Jayce Easley.

Despite making three errors, the Braves were able to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, the Crawdads committed one error.

The winning pitcher was Rome reliever Jackson Stephens (1-0), who spent most of the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves but has been in the minor leagues for the duration of 2023. He allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and no walks in one inning before giving way to Rob Griswold, who earned his sixth save of the season after pitching around two hits in a scoreless ninth.

Hickory’s Seth Clark (2-1) took the loss following two innings of two-run, two-hit relief with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.

Rome will host the Crawdads again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.