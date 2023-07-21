ROME, Ga. — Following a rainout on Thursday, the Rome Braves were scheduled to host two seven-inning games against the Hickory Crawdads on Friday. The opener served as Game 3 of the six-game South Atlantic League series and ended 5-3 in favor of the Braves, while the nightcap was ultimately postponed to Saturday, when the clubs will again attempt to play a seven-inning doubleheader.

Rome (41-46, 11-10 in second half) bounced back from a loss on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the series, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth on Friday before the Crawdads (42-39, 15-5) countered with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth. However, the Braves answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to account for the final score.

The Braves received a two-run home run from David McCabe, and they also got one hit apiece from Geraldo Quintero, Ignacio Alvarez, Drake Baldwin, Keshawn Ogans and Ethan Workinger. On the other side, Keyber Rodriguez had a three-run homer for Hickory to go with one hit each from Geisel Cepeda and Angel Aponte.

Rome’s Miguel Pena (3-1) earned the win following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief during which he had three strikeouts and two walks, while Peyton Williams nabbed his seventh save of the season by pitching a 1-2-3 seventh. Williams struck out two of the three batters he faced.

The losing pitcher was Crawdads starter Jose Corniell (1-2), who surrendered five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 5 p.m., while Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.