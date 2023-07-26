Only two games have been played during the current South Atlantic League series, but the New York-based Hudson Valley Renegades have wreaked havoc at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Renegades dented the scoreboard literally and figuratively Wednesday night and left with a 7-0 road win over the Hickory Crawdads.

Using an impressive power display, Hudson Valley (52-40 overall, 13-13 in second half) has won the first two games of the six-game series, which resumes Thursday at 7 p.m. The Renegades have hit seven home runs so far including four on Wednesday, which accounted for all of the runs.

Hudson Valley’s muscle showed up in pregame batting practice, when one of the players hit a drive off the scoreboard, which made four of the squared panels on the left side of the display inoperable.

During the game, the Renegades started early against Nick Lockhart (1-1), who made his first start at L.P. Frans since an early July promotion. Spencer Henson made it 1-0 in the second inning with his 11th homer of the season. Augustin Ramirez added a no-doubter to left in the fourth, his second in two days and sixth since joining the team in late June.

That was all the Renegades pitchers needed, and the trio of hurlers used on Wednesday had little resistance from the Crawdads (44-42, 17-8) lineup. Hickory’s best opportunity to score came in the second, when it loaded the bases with one out. However, Brendan Beck struck out Frainyer Chavez and Angel Aponte, then escaped the jam unscathed by getting Jayce Easley to pop up to short.

The Crawdads put two on with two outs in the third, but Beck struck out Geisel Cepeda to hold the line. That turned out to be the final chance for the Crawdads.

With Beck still getting acclimated after missing nearly two years recovering from elbow ligament replacement surgery, he was replaced by Luis Velasquez with one out in the fourth. The new right-hander breezed through 3 2/3 innings, retiring all 11 hitters he faced and striking out three through the seventh. His efforts earned Velasquez (1-1) the scorer’s decision win.

His teammates rewarded him with breathing room in the eighth, as Christopher Familia cracked a grand slam to right-center — his fourth homer with the Renegades and second in two games — to make it 6-0.

Aldenis Sanchez hit his second homer of the season in the ninth to complete the scoring.

Jack Neely walked two over the final two innings but induced double play balls each time to erase the runners. With the double plays, the Renegades faced the minimum 19 hitters to close out the final 6 1/3 innings.

Cody Freeman had two of the six hits recorded by the Crawdads.