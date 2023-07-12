It’s not often a promoted player makes an impact on a team, especially one that was struggling the way the Hickory Crawdads did for about a month during the season’s first half.
If the Crawdads make the South Atlantic League playoffs, the team may look back at a game on May 23, which opened a home series at L.P. Frans Stadium against the Asheville Tourists. In that game, left-handed hitting first baseman Abimelec Ortiz made his Hickory debut after a promotion from Low-A Down East (Kinston).
At the time, Hickory was at the bottom of the league in extra-base hits and scored only 29 runs during a 13-game losing streak that ended on May 21. The lineup was looking for a spark to ignite the bats.
What started as a slump for a couple of players turned into something Crawdads manager Chad Comer thought had become contagious.
People are also reading…
“A guy or two starts to get a little cold and he's not on at the time,” Comer said back in May. “And then maybe another guy puts some more pressure on himself than he should have to ... almost everybody starts pressing in those situations.”
In the fourth inning of the May 23 game against Asheville, Ortiz picked off a curveball on the outer edge of the plate and muscled it down the left-field line for a three-run homer that proved to be the decisive swing of the game.
From that moment, Ortiz has been the cog of the Crawdads lineup. The 21-year-old native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, riddled SAL pitching during the month of June, winning back-to-back player of the week awards. Last week, Ortiz added the player of the month award to his display case.
Despite playing in just 33 of the Crawdads’ 75 games, Ortiz leads the club with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, a .350 batting average and a 1.153 OPS.
Just as the cold streak became contagious in May, Ortiz’s presence provided the spark that played a large part in the team’s 15-game winning streak that started in June and stretched into July. Hickory had a SAL-best record of 17-8 in June, with the offense finishing second in runs scored and batting average (.267). After hitting 28 home runs over the first two months of the season, Hickory nearly doubled that in June with 25.
“He's the same guy each day,” said Comer Of Ortiz. “And I think just having somebody in the middle of the order that gives you those at-bats day in and day out — when they pitch to him, when they don't pitch to him — it's alleviated some pressure from some of the other guys in that lineup and allowed them to flourish as well.”
Hitting coach Drew Sannes said that Ortiz’s approach had much to do with helping the other players get into a groove.
“I think that’s what really leads him to have the at-bats that he's having,” explained Sannes. “I think others also take that into account and kind of move forward with him. He’s helping out other people with those kind of things, but I really think it's a lead by example kind of an approach for him.”
For his part, Ortiz deflected praise back to Sannes for helping him stay within his approach.
“Stay in the middle,” said Ortiz. “Don’t pull the ball. Maybe pull the ball on the first pitch; pull the ball maybe second pitch, by two strikes stay in the middle.”
While his approach to hitting has certainly impacted the team, part of that approach has been working on staying calm. Right down to his walk-up music.
Most players will select a high-energy clip to help get their mind and body ready to do battle against pitchers throwing fastballs in the mid-90 mph range. From his first plate appearance back in May, Ortiz's clip was almost jolting in comparison to the amped-up music that usually comes over the stadium speakers. Devoted to his Christian faith, he selected a soothing and mellow clip from the song “Oceans.” Those in the stands that know the piece have begun to sing along as Ortiz strolls to the plate.
The clip says: “Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders, let me walk upon the waters wherever You would call me.”
“The song 'Oceans,'” Ortiz explained, “it's perfect for the control of emotions, when I walk to home plate to get me ready for the pitch and ready for the game up there. Before 'Oceans,' I’d have difficulty controlling the emotion every turn.”
Sannes said the calming effect of the music lessens the pressure for Ortiz and gets him in the right frame of mind to take on those high-pressure moments during a game.
“I think that's how it goes about everything,” added Sannes. “It's very easy and very simple and very focused, but it has a purpose always. I think with him, the big thing is there's purpose with everything that he does.”
Along with the ease of his approach, Ortiz often is seen around the clubhouse with a beaming grin, ready to engage whomever is in range. However, Comer said that in spite of the ease with which Ortiz carries himself, that should not be mistaken for the edge he takes to the field.
“There's a fierce competitor in there,” Comer said. “On the surface level, he is calm. He is under control. When he does get fired up and you go talk to him, he listens as well. ... He's smiling. He's happy-go-lucky, but there is a fierce competitor in there, too.”