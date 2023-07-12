Crawdads to host three-game series vs. Drive

With a 12-2 start to the second half, the Hickory Crawdads lead the South Division of the South Atlantic League by 2 1/2 games over two-time defending champion Bowling Green. However, it is the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive who are able to relax with a playoff spot clinched by winning the first-half South title.

The Crawdads and Drive will play a three-game series Friday through Sunday in what is a potential preview of the playoffs in September.

GREENVILLE DRIVE (44-37 overall, 8-7 in second half) at HICKORY CRAWDADS (39-36, 12-2)

Schedule (See hickorycrawdads.com for further information on promotions):

Friday, July 14, 7 p.m. (Fireworks Friday, Princess Night)

Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m. (Evan Carter Bobblehead Giveaway to first 1,000 fans, Couch Potatoes Jersey Auction)

Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. (Conrad and Candy fifth anniversary, Church Bulletin Sunday)

Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com rankings):

Hickory (Texas Rangers): LHP Mitch Bratt (16); RHP Emiliano Teodo (20); SS Max Acosta (25); RHP Winston Santos (29)

Greenville (Boston Red Sox): IF Eddison Paulino (8); CF Roman Anthony (9); 1B-3B Blaze Jordan (10); RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (11); IF Brainer Bonaci (16); LHP Dalton Rogers (23); RHP Angel Bastardo (29)

About the Crawdads: Winners of 15 in a row, the Crawdads raced out to a 12-0 start in the South Division before dropping the final two of last week’s series at Winston-Salem.... As is often the case in the minors, Hickory ended last week having to adjust to injuries and promotions. Since the last homestand began, the Crawdads bid farewell to starting pitchers Josh Stephan and Dane Acker, both top-30 major league prospects of the Rangers. Both received promotions to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Taking one spot is Jose Corniell, who has pitched well since a callup from Low-A (3 games, 1 start, 13 innings, 3 runs, 11 hits, 15 Ks, 3 BBs). Emiliano Teodo was moved into the rotation in recent weeks, but has struggled with secondary command. However, with only five starters currently on the team, another promotion could be incoming.... At the plate, Alejandro Osuna went to the injured list after suffering a shoulder injury. The Crawdads were also without 2B/LF Jayce Easley after he came up limping during a game at Winston-Salem. He is still on the active roster, but the Crawdads received Griffin Cheney as a replacement for now.... As hot as SAL Player of the Month Abimelec Ortiz was in June (.373 batting average/.442 on-base percentage/.723 slugging percentage/1.165 OPS), Geisel Cepeda and Cody Freeman also caught fire, each clearing an OPS of .840 for the month.

About the Drive: After losing three of the first four in a series at home against Rome (Georgia), Greenville won the last two games to even the series.... With a bevy of top-30 Red Sox prospects in the lineup, the Drive lead the SAL in runs scored, hits, doubles and batting average (.267), and are second in on-base percentage (.349), slugging percentage (.430) and OPS (.779). Although Greenville does have a hitter-friendly park, the success does carry over to road games (second in batting, slugging, OPS). Individually, Roman Anthony equaled Ortiz with seven homers over the last 30 days. Blaze Jordan (.388) and Anthony (.362) were second and third behind Ortiz in batting average.... The Drive have had problems on the mound. Over the past month, their 5.56 ERA is next to last in the SAL and they have just one save in seven chances. Greenville is second in runs allowed, hits allowed and homers allowed. The league is hitting .270 against them in that stretch.... Some players of note with the Drive: Of local interest, RHP Alex Hoppe played at UNC Greensboro and OF Kier Meredith played at Glenn High in Kernersville. RHP Brock Bell is the son of former MLB infielder Jay Bell; SS Karson Simas is the son of former MLB pitcher Bill Simas.

Series history: Greenville won four of six against the Crawdads in a series played at Fluor Field earlier this season. Last year, the Crawdads were 16-8 against the Drive, including a 5-3 mark at L.P. Frans. Since the teams were moved to High-A in 2021, the Drive hold a 26-22 edge.