It’s been tough sledding for the Hickory Crawdads in the first half of the South Atlantic League season. But as the first half officially ends next Thursday and the teams have a new slate, the Crawdads seem to be gaining momentum to charge into the second half.

The Crawdads put together a complete game in front of 1,565 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium and wiped out the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods 9-3 on Thursday night.

The win for Hickory (24-32) was the third in a row during the six-game series and the fifth in six games. The Crawdads remain in last place in the SAL’s South Division, but are only 2 1/2 games behind the Hot Rods (26-29), who are third out of six teams. In the bigger picture, manager Chad Comer sees the team playing with the energy that he hopes will carry over to the start of the second half, when all the clubs reset the standings.

“When there's a restart coming, like we do have here in the second half,” said Comer, “I think it does give you kind of like that re-energized (feeling), like, hey, let's continue to play really good baseball ... I think you can kind of see it the last three games, especially, like, they’ve played with some confidence. They played with some swagger, and it's been good to see that. We have a good club.”

On Thursday, Hickory pounded out 14 hits and scored all nine runs by the fifth inning. Combined with errorless baseball, the work supported three pitchers who allowed eight hits and struck out 14.

“I think just overall the offense, the baserunning, the pitching, we really put a good one together tonight,” beamed Comer.

Things didn’t start well, as Carson Williams, the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 4 prospect, hit a prodigious shot into the forest in left field to give the Hot Rods the early 1-0 lead.

However, Alejandro Osuna responded in the bottom of the first inning with a homer off the scoreboard in right-center to tie the game. Hickory continued to attack the fastball of starter Sandy Gaston (1-3), as the first three hitters reached on hits. Abimelec Ortiz added an RBI single to give Hickory the lead for good.

Osuna added a two-run blast in the second and Josh Hatcher tacked on a solo shot in the third.

“I just tried to put the ball into play,” said Osuna of the blasts. “And I hit the two homers and I'm very happy because I helped my team. Every single AB I just tried to stay ready for the fastball and just react to the breaking ball.”

The run support gave Hickory starter Larson Kindreich (3-4) room to work with and he took advantage. Bob Seymour added another solo blast for the Hot Rods in the fourth, but the homers were the only hiccups for the Crawdads left-hander. Kindreich completed five innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Kindreich said he reacted stoically to the solo homers, choosing to rely on his pitches, which garnered 16 missed bats over the five innings.

“No matter what happens in the game, I think my stuff's really good,” said Kindreich, “And so, no matter how tough the situation looks or what just happened on the previous pitch, I know my stuff is good enough to get me out of it.”

Comer said the pitching staff has come on strong of late by minimizing the damage dealt by the long ball.

“What we talk about on the pitching staff side is, at the end of the day, solo homers don't kill you,” explained Comer. “You’re going to have some offense behind you.”

The Crawdads put the game out of reach with four runs in the fifth, as five straight hitters reached after one out. Cooper Johnson, Jayce Easley and Geisel Cepeda (3-for-4) all had RBI singles, with Easley scoring the final run on a wild pitch.

“We practice every day,” said Osuna. “And we hit a lot, so this is the result when we work together and talk about what the pitchers are doing.”

Bowling Green loaded the bases against reliever Bradford Webb in the sixth but came up scoreless. Brock Jones added a solo homer in the seventh and the Hot Rods put two more runners on in the inning. However, Florencio Serrano entered and squelched the threat with a strikeout, ultimately allowing just a single over the final 2 1/3 innings while striking out four more batters.

The teams resume the series tonight at 7 p.m. before playing at the same time on Saturday and wrapping up the series with a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday.