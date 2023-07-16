The only runs scored by the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday afternoon came on a two-run home run from designated hitter Tucker Mitchell in the bottom of the first inning, but that was all the hosts ended up needing in a 2-0 shutout of the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in the rubber game of a three-game South Atlantic League series. Hickory won Friday’s opener by a 9-2 final before being blanked 5-0 on Saturday.

The Crawdads (41-37, 14-3 in second half) clinched a series victory in front of 845 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium, and they are now 8-1 at home since the second half of the SAL season started on June 23. For the year, Hickory is 24-16 at L.P. Frans.

After Hickory’s Frainyer Chavez walked with one out in the opening inning, Mitchell clubbed a 3-0 pitch over the right-field fence to give the Crawdads a two-run lead that would stand for the rest of the day. Geisel Cepeda added a two-out single later in the first, which ultimately served as the Crawdads’ final hit of the contest.

Greenville (45-39, 9-9) was also limited to two hits, the first of which came on a one-out single from Allan Castro in the top of the first. Eduardo Lopez had the Drive’s remaining hit when he doubled to lead off the eighth.

Six different pitchers saw time on the mound for the Crawdads, beginning with starter Emiliano Teodo, who tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks. The first reliever used by Hickory was Yohanse Morel (2-0) as he recorded two outs to earn the win, while Nick Lockhart, Gavin Collyer, Jackson Kelley and Reid Birlingmair also pitched for the hosts. Birlingmair picked up his second save of the year thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth.

On the other side, Drive starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion (3-5) took the loss following five innings of two-run, two-hit ball during which he had three strikeouts and two walks. Other hurlers used by Greenville included Felix Cepeda, Nate Tellier and Alex Hoppe.

The Crawdads begin a six-game road series with the Rome (Georgia) Braves on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Greenville hosts the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 p.m. in the first of six home games against their South Division foes.